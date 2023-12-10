The 2024 model year brings a lot of changes to the Lucid Air lineup, although not everything is officially announced yet. Let's summarize what we do know.

First of all, the 2024 Lucid Air family includes four main versions—entry-level Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and top-of-the-line Sapphire. The Pure is available only in the all-new rear-wheel drive version, as the previous all-wheel-drive version has been dropped. The Touring AWD version is mostly the same, although there are new EPA range numbers. Meanwhile, the Grand Touring's details will be released in early 2024, the previously available Grand Touring Performance has been discontinued, and the Sapphire is all-new.

The most important change is that the new MSRP prices are significantly lower than in the case of the outgoing 2023 model year.

The Lucid Air Pure RWD starts at $77,400 ($10,000 less than initially expected), plus $1,575 of obligatory destination and documentation fees.

The Lucid Air Touring AWD starts at $85,900. A year ago, the prices started at $107,400. The Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD pricing is not yet available, previously it was offered for $179,000. The lower prices of the 2024 model year are the natural consequence of the previous price cuts of the 2023 model year, applied in August, to boost sales.

The Lucid Air Sapphire's starting price is $249,000.

2024 Lucid Air Pricing

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch $77,400 +$1,575 N/A $78,975 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch $79,150 +$1,575 N/A $80,725 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch $85,900 +$1,575 N/A $87,475 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch $87,650 +$1,575 N/A $89,225 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch $89,400 +$1,575 N/A $90,975 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch N/A 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch N/A 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R) $249,000 +$1,575 N/A $250,575

*Lucid adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,500 and a Documentation fee of $75 to all its models ($1,575 total).

Because of the high price tag, all Lucid Air versions exceed the price cap for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

2024 Lucid Air EPA Range

In terms of range, currently, only the 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD and Sapphire were officially listed on the EPA website. Additionally, Lucid offers EPA-estimated numbers on its website for the Touring AWD version. Data for the Grand Touring AWD versions is not available yet.

The entry-level Lucid Air Pure is equipped with a 88-kilowatt-hour battery (gross battery capacity), consisting of 16 modules. The EPA Combined range of the car with 19-inch wheels is 419 miles, but it decreases to 394 miles when equipped with the optional 20-inch wheels. This means a reduction of 25 miles or 6%.

The numbers for the 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD are different (lower to be precise) compared to the 2023 model year, despite the same battery of 92 kWh (18 modules), which Lucid explains by an "updated EPA range testing protocol."

The EPA Combined range of the 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD (vs. 2023MY):

Touring AWD 19-inch: 411 miles (vs. 425 miles; down 14 miles)

Touring AWD 20-inch: 382 miles (vs. 384 miles; down 2 miles)

[down 29 miles or 7% compared to 19-inch wheels]

[down 29 miles or 7% compared to 19-inch wheels] Touring AWD 21-inch: 365 miles (vs. 384 miles; down 19 miles)

[down 46 miles or 11% compared to 19-inch wheels]

There are no range numbers for the Grand Touring AWD versions, but in the 2023 model year, they were 516 miles (19-inch wheel version) and 469 miles (20- and 21-inch wheels.) Hopefully, the 500-mile range car will return in 2024.

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is rated at 427 miles of EPA Combined range, so not that much different from the previously available Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance, which had a range of 446 miles. The difference is 19 miles or 4.3% less, but the tri-motor Sapphire has more power and is much quicker with its 0-60 mph time of 1.89 seconds (including rollout), as advertised by Lucid.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch RWD 88 419 mi 4.5 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch RWD 88 394 mi 4.5 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch AWD 92 411 mi* 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 92 382 mi* 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch AWD 92 365 mi* 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch AWD 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch AWD 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R) AWD 118* 427 mi 1.89*

*Rough battery capacity; EPA-estimated range according to the manufacturer; 0-60 mph acceleration below 1.9 seconds according to the manufacturer.

Now, let's take a look at the three new EPA energy consumption ratings:

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch is estimated at 137 MPGe or roughly 246 watt-hours per mile. The 20-inch wheel version is about 5% less efficient, at 130 MPGe or about 259 Wh/mi.

An interesting thing is that the 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 19-inch had a better rating of 140 MPGe or about 241 Wh/mi (same as the Touring AWD). In other words, the RWD version does not bring a new record of efficiency, but let's keep in mind Lucid's info about some updates in the testing protocol.

In the case of the Lucid Air Sapphire, the energy consumption is estimated at 105 MPGe or about 321 Wh/mi. That's the least efficient result for Lucid (30% worse than Lucid Pure RWD), but not bad at all, even among EVs (the Tesla Model S Plaid also was above 100 MPGe).

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 419 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 137 MPGe: 246 Wh/mi

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 394 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R)

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 427 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi

We are now waiting for the remaining EPA range ratings as well as for the Lucid Air Grand Touring pricing and specs, which are expected in early 2024.