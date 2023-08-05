Lucid has significantly cut pricing and updated lease terms for the three Air trim levels that are currently available to buy – the Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring.

The 480-horsepower Lucid Air Pure AWD now starts at $82,400, excluding a $1,500 destination charge. Lucid previously charged $92,900 (plus $1,650 shipping) for this model, so we're looking at an overall price cut of $10,650. It's worth noting that Lucid has also reduced the destination fee to $1,500 from a previous $1,650.

Lucid will soon have an even more affordable model on offer, the Air Pure RWD, which should be $5,000 cheaper according to the company's online configurator – the starting MSRP should therefore be $77,400 (excluding $1,500 destination). The entry-level Air Pure RWD will be available in September 2023, the configurator shows.

Moving on to the mid-range Lucid Air Touring trim, it now starts at $95,000 (excluding $1,500 shipping), allowing the EV maker to deliver two models to customers that are priced below $100,000.

The 620-hp Air Touring previously had a starting MSRP of $107,400 (plus $1,650 shipping), which makes this price cut even more generous at $12,550.

As for the 1,050-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring, it is now priced from $125,600 (plus $1,500 shipping) based on special option packages. This is also a $12,550 price cut as the Grand Touring used to start at $138,000 (plus $1,650 shipping).

Lucid says these price changes "further expand upon larger sales and marketing efforts" from the company and are "intended to capitalize on the increased brand awareness to drive demand and deliveries."

These updated prices will be available while supplies last, the EV startup said. The 1,200-hp Lucid Air Sapphire tri-motor flagship will be available with an unchanged price of $249,000.

In addition to the price cuts, Lucid also announced special lease pricing for the three Air trims that will be available through the end of August.

The Lucid Air Pure AWD is available for $749/month for 36 months, the Air Touring for $1,149/month for 36 months, and the Air Grand Touring for $1,399/month for 36 months.

