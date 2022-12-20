In a bid to make the Lucid Air Grand Touring more competitive as the company strives to increase the number of deliveries before the end of the year, Lucid Motors has announced a change in the trim level's offer structure.

The EV startup has lowered the Air Grand Touring's price to $138,000 (excluding $1,650 destination) by removing a number of features that were previously standard equipment. More specifically, Lucid has made the DreamDrive Pro ADAS suite ($10,000), Surreal Sound Pro ($4,000) and 21-inch Aero Blade wheels ($2,000) optional features.

Previously, the Lucid Air Grand Touring had been available with DreamDrive Pro, Surreal Sound Pro and 21-inch Aero Blade wheels included for $154,000. Should customers want all the optional features, the price of a fully loaded car remains unchanged.

Lucid says the change allows customers more flexibility to order the vehicle with features that are most important to them. The company says the move is in direct response to customer feedback requesting more choice for these available features.

27 Photos

Customers who are satisfied with the Dream Drive and/or Surreal Sound standard features will receive a free 90-day trial of DreamDrive Pro and/or Surreal Sound Pro with the option to purchase before the trial expires. DreamDrive Pro has 32 sensors—including a LiDAR—that are all seamlessly integrated and comes with features like Surround View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display and Highway Assist, among others.

Nothing else changes on the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which retains its EPA-estimated range of 516 miles (830 kilometers) on a single charge when equipped with 19-inch wheels, courtesy of the Extended Range Battery pack with a capacity of 112 kWh.

The battery powers a dual-motor AWD powertrain that delivers 819 horsepower (509 kilowatts) and catapults the Air Grand Touring from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.0 seconds. For customers who don't need that much performance and range, Lucid last month launched the 620-hp (462-kW) Air Touring, which offers 425 miles (684 km) of range and does 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds for a starting MSRP of $107,400 (plus $1,650 shipping).

Starting next year, Lucid will also begin customer deliveries of the Air Pure RWD model, which will be the most affordable of the lineup at $87,400 (plus $1,650 shipping). The Air Pure AWD is already available as a 480-hp (358-kW) model offering 410 miles (660 kilometers) of range and a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds for $92,900 (plus $1,650 shipping).