Lucid Group has added a "Ready to Deliver" section on its website for US customers who don't want to place a custom order and then wait weeks or months for their Air luxury EV to be delivered.

The EV startup says this is "the most convenient way to put Lucid Air in your driveway," adding that the selection of vehicles is ideal for those who want to drive its electric luxury sedan right now. The company also notes that the vehicles in inventory are configured with Lucid customers' favorite options.

That said, the selection of Lucid Air vehicles available with immediate delivery is not that wide, as all the cars listed—nine at the time of writing—are Grand Touring models.

Granted, the cars don't look identical, as customers can choose from several different combinations of exterior colors, interior themes and alloy wheel design and size. Despite that, all the vehicles are listed for the same price: $154,000, excluding a $1,650 destination charge.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring features a dual-motor AWD powertrain delivering 819 horsepower and enabling a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.0 seconds. Power comes from a 112-kwh battery pack good for an EPA-estimated range of 469 miles (754 kilometers) with the 21-inch Aero Blade wheels or 516 miles (830 kilometers) with the 19-inch Aero Range wheels.

It will be interesting to see if and when Lucid will populate its website's existing inventory page with the more affordable Air Pure and Air Touring models launched earlier this month.

The Lucid Air Pure entry-level model starts at $87,400 (plus $1,650 shipping) in single-motor RWD guise, although this variant arrives next year. There's also a 480-horsepower dual-motor AWD Lucid Air Pure that retails for $92,900 (plus $1,650 shipping), with production for this model starting in December 2022.

As for the 620-horsepower dual-motor AWD Lucid Air Touring, it starts at $107,400 (plus $1,650 shipping) and it's already in production.

Both the Lucid Air Pure and Touring feature the Long Range Battery Pack, which is the company's lightest, most compact battery pack. It features 18 modules compared to the 22 modules in the Extended Range Pack that equips the Lucid Air Grand Touring and top-range models.