Lucid Air, one of the most technologically advanced electric cars ever created, has entered the market. Let's take a look at some of its specs.

The limited Dream Edition version is equipped with a 118 kWh battery pack, featuring 22 modules totaling 6,600 cylindrical cells (2170-type, similar to the Tesla Model 3/Model Y and Rivian R1T/R1S).

The Grand Touring version has about a 6 kWh smaller battery - 112 kWh, which does not surprise us at all. We expected several kWh difference between the two right when the EPA efficiency and range numbers were announced in September. At the time, the manufacturer was mentioning 113 kWh for all cars.

We believe that those cells are supplied by Samsung SDI, Lucid's first supplier, announced in December 2016 (see the original press release here). In 2020, the company announced that the battery cells for "standard version" cars will be supplied by LG Chem's LG Energy Solution.

The battery pack of such a size, combined with outstanding efficiency, is expected to provide a range of more than 500 miles (800 km) on a single charge. The 520 mile (837 km) EPA rating is an all-time record.

One of the Lucid's key elements is the 900 V battery architecture, which allows for increased efficiency. It also makes it easier to deliver up to around 300 kW of charging power, which allows it to take just about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range.

The top-of-the-line Dream Edition Performance, with 21" wheels "on prepared track surface." will accelerate from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.42 seconds. The quarter-mile time is 9.67 seconds @ 149.87 mph.

Let's take a look at the battery modules:

According to Lucid, they are ready for fast and cost-effective production, with a very smart integration of the electrical connections:

There are many other state-of-the-art elements in-house developed by Lucid that concern the battery pack, small and lightweight integrated electric motor and single-speed transmission, power electronics (inverter and bi-directional charging "Wunderbox") as well as software.

The Lucid Air is the first high-end model that is expected to be sold in quite significant volumes, starting with 20,000 in 2022. In the 2023, it should be joined by an even higher-volume, large SUV - "Gravity."

By 2025, both should be sold at over 120,000 per year (including 42,000 Air and 86,000 Gravity). At that point, the company hopes to introduce new models.

Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition

69 Photos

Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:

118 kWh battery

22 modules

2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)

>900 V battery system

*Equipped with 21" wheels on prepared track surface

