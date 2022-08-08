Lucid wants to give its Air sedan buyers more ways to personalize their car, which is why it has introduced what it calls the new Stealth Look. It changes some 35 exterior elements and makes the vehicle “simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar,” according to the manufacturer, and it can be specified for all the current available exterior colors, which are Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

Probably the most significant change are the Aero Lite Stealth and Aero Sport Stealth wheels with satin black elements, which measure 20-inch and 21-inch respectively. They go well together with the dark trim pieces for the mirror caps, front and rear fascias, as well as around the lower part of the vehicle - this is essentially what is informally known as a “chrome delete pack” and based purely on the photos and videos provided, it really does have a big impact on the way the Air looks.

Gallery: 2023 Lucid Air Stealth Look

13 Photos

The opting for the Stealth Look adds $6,000 on top of the Lucid Air’s price tag and it’s available for all current versions of the vehicle: Air Touring, Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance. The stealth pack doesn’t change any interior elements - it is purely an exterior appearance pack.

According to Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice Prsident of Design and Brand for the Lucid Group,

From its inception, Lucid Air was designed for two distinct looks that reflect the duality of its personality: standard Platinum Look, which highlights its luxurious nature; and now Stealth Look, which is simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar. The sinister style of Stealth Look is a perfect complement.

Lucid says that it will begin delivering Air sedans with the Stealth Look pack starting in the first quarter of 2023. Recently the automaker announced yet another reduction of its expected production output for the year, citing supply chain issues that are keeping the company from ramping up Air production as it originally intended.