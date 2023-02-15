In November 2022, Lucid debuted the production-specification Air Pure base model at the LA Auto Show.

At the time, Lucid only revealed the specifications of the Air Pure AWD model, whose dual motor powertrain delivers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts), 410 miles of EPA-estimated range, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds.

Priced from $92,900 (plus $1,650 shipping), this configuration started being delivered to customers on December 31, and the Air Pure RWD is expected to follow in the first quarter of 2023.

Lucid hasn't announced the start of deliveries for the single motor model yet, but that may come soon seeing as the startup is gearing up to start production. The company reportedly started contacting reservation holders to tell them they can configure their Air Pure RWD, which suggests the start of production is near.

The email picked up by Autoevolution also reveals preliminary specifications of the rear-wheel-drive electric sedan, and they're not too far off from the Air Pure AWD variant.

The EV maker expects a range of around 406 miles (653 kilometers) based on the EPA test cycle, which is only 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) short of the AWD model's EPA range. The rear-mounted electric motor in the Air Pure RWD delivers 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.

Unless you need the AWD capability of the dual motor variant, the Lucid Air Pure RWD appears to be a better deal as it offers similar performance and range for $5,500 less – it starts at $87,400 (plus $1,650 shipping).

Both Lucid Air Pure variants feature the company's Long Range Battery Pack with 18 modules instead of 22 in the Extended Range Battery Pack. Thanks to the 900-volt architecture, the Air Pure AWD adds up to 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range in just 15 minutes of charging – we don't know whether the maximum 250-kW DC fast charging rate also applies to the RWD model, though.

Customers who place an order for the Lucid Air Pure RWD before June 30 will get one year of complimentary charging at Electrify America stations "for reasonable personal use," although the company does not elaborate on what that means.