The Lucid Air entered the market as the longest-range electric car and one of the most efficient all-electric models ever made. Today, we will take a closer look at the 2023 model year lineup in the United States, including prices, EPA range/efficiency numbers, and general specs.

There are several versions of the Lucid Air currently available, including Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance, and Sapphire. The initial limited edition of 520 Dream Edition (Range and Performance versions) is no longer available.

Prices

The prices of the Lucid Air are way above average because it's a luxury vehicle. The entry-level Pure version starts at an MSRP of $87,400 in the upcoming rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration, and $92,900 in the currently available, all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration.

Then, the Lucid Air Touring (AWD-only) starts at $107,400. The Lucid Air Grand Touring (AWD-only) starts at $138,000 (compared to $154,000 a year ago). There is also the performance-oriented Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance, available for $179,000, and the upcoming tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire, which can be purchased for a quarter million.

A destination charge of $1,650 and a documentation fee of $75 must be added on top of the prices ($1,725 total) and there is no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit because the Lucid Air exceeds the price cap.

For reference, the initial limited Dream Edition was available for $169,000, plus the destination charge, and was eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch (later availability) $87,400 +$1,725 N/A $89,125 2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch (later availability) $89,400 +$1,725 N/A $91,125 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 19-inch $92,900 +$1,725 N/A $94,625 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 20-inch $94,900 +$1,725 N/A $96,625 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch $107,400 +$1,725 N/A $109,125 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch $107,400 +$1,725 N/A $109,125 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch $109,400 +$1,725 N/A $111,125 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch $138,000 +$1,725 N/A $139,725 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch $138,000 +$1,725 N/A $139,725 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch $140,000 +$1,725 N/A $141,725 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch $179,000 +$1,725 N/A $180,725 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R) $249,000 +$1,725 N/A $250,725

* Lucid adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,650 and a Documentation fee of $75 to all its models ($1,725 total).

EPA Range and Efficiency

Now let's move to the battery, EPA range, and efficiency ratings of the Lucid Air cars, starting with the base Pure trim.

There are no numbers for the upcoming Lucid Air Pure RWD version yet (its final specs were not released yet). The Lucid Air Pure AWD has an EPA Combined range of 410 miles (660 km) when equipped with 19-inch wheels. The 20-inch wheels reduce the range by 26 miles or 6.3 percent to 384 miles (618 km).

Those are very good results for a vehicle, which as far as we know has a 92-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

The secret to the Lucid Air's high range lies mainly in its very high efficiency (low aerodynamic drag and outstanding powertrain/battery system efficiency). According to the EPA, the energy consumption of the Lucid Air Pure AWD (19-inch wheels), including charging losses, is 140 MPGe: 241 watt-hours per mile (150 Wh/km).

This is the best result among currently available 2023 model year cars and second only to the retired, and much smaller, entry-level Tesla Model 3 cars (2020/2021 versions with high-nickel batteries). We guess that the RWD version might be even more efficient than the AWD.

An important thing is that the efficiency of the EPA Highway cycle is very similar to the EPA Combined cycle. Actually, it's the highest in the industry, which matters during long-distance travel.

2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19- and 20-inch

EPA numbers are not yet available.

2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 19-inch

2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 410 miles (660 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

141 MPGe: 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km)

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 20-inch

2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 384 miles (618 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD

The Lucid Air Touring AWD version, with the same battery capacity, is offered with three wheel sizes - 19-, 20-, and 21-inch. The 20- and 21- have the same EPA ratings.

EPA Combined range:

Air Touring AWD 19-inch: 425 miles (684 km)

[15 miles or 3.7% more than Pure AWD version]

[15 miles or 3.7% more than Pure AWD version] Air Touring AWD 20-inch/21-inch: 384 miles (618 km)

[41 miles or 9.6% less than 19-inch version]

The energy efficiency of the Lucid Air Touring AWD is basically the same as the corresponding Lucid Air Pure AWD versions.

The main technical differentiation of this version is simply a higher power output (some 462 kilowatts compared to 358 kW in the Pure version) for slightly quicker acceleration.

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 425 miles (684 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

141 MPGe: 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km)

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 384 miles (618 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch

2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 384 miles (618 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD/Grand Touring Performance

The next version is the Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD. As far as we know, this version is equipped with a 112-kWh battery - some 20 kWh (or 21.7 percent) more than Pure and Touring - which means that the range values should be adequately higher.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD version with 19-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 516 miles (830 km), which is the longest range among all BEVs on the market.

Only the discontinued Dream Edition Range version had a higher result (520 miles). Let's recall that InsideEVs had an opportunity to test the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range version a year ago and achieved 500 miles at a constant speed of 70 mph, which indicates that the EPA numbers are doable.

Bigger wheels (20/21-inch) decrease range, but still those are the longest-range BEVs.

The Air Grand Touring Performance has the lowest range, and that is despite the fact that it has a slightly bigger battery (118 kWh, as far as we know).

EPA Combined range:

Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch: 516 miles (830 km)

[91 miles or 21% more than Touring AWD 19-inch]

[91 miles or 21% more than Touring AWD 19-inch] Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch/21-inch: 469 miles (755 km)

[47 miles or 9.1% less than 19-inch version]

[47 miles or 9.1% less than 19-inch version] Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch: 446 miles (718 km)

[70 miles or 13.6% less than Grand Touring AWD 19-inch]

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, compared to 3.0 seconds in the case of the Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD. Customers have a choice whether they prefer additional adrenaline surges or maybe more range for long-distance travel.

In terms of energy consumption, including charging losses, according to EPA, the 19-inch wheel version achieves 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km). That's several percent higher energy consumption than in the case of the Touring AWD version.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance (21-inch), just like the discontinued 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21-inch), is the least efficient Lucid Air so far. It gets 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) - still not bad and better than the Tesla Model S Plaid with 21-inch wheels.

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 516 miles (830 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi (161 Wh/km)

132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 469 miles (755 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 469 miles (755 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch

2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 446 miles (718 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

2023 Lucid Air Sapphire

Later this year, Lucid intends to start production and sales of the tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire, but we don't know its full specs and estimated EPA numbers yet. The one thing that we have confirmed is the 118-kWh battery in the Sapphire (the same capacity as in the initial Dream Edition).

This model, with nearly 900 kilowatts of peak power, is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds (potentially quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid), but we guess that it will have a negative impact on the range and efficiency. It would be great if it would be able to get more than 400 miles of range.

Charging

In terms of charging, Lucid equips its cars with 19.2 kW onboard chargers for the shortest possible charging time.

DC fast charging depends on the trim or rather the battery pack. The Pure and Touring version's pack accepts up to 250 kW, while the Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance accepts up to 300 kW of power.

We assume that the difference is related to the battery pack size - 92 kWh in the Pure/Touring, 112 kWh in the Grand Touring, and 118 kWh in the Grand Touring Performance.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-inch (later availability) RWD 2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-inch (later availability) RWD 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 19-inch RWD 92* 410 mi

(660 km) 3.8 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD 20-inch RWD 92* 384 mi

(618 km) 3.8 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-inch AWD 92* 425 mi

(684 km) 3.4 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 92* 384 mi

(618 km) 3.4 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-inch AWD 92* 384 mi

(618 km) 3.4 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-inch AWD 112* 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 112* 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-inch AWD 112* 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21-inch AWD 118* 446 mi

(718 km) 2.6 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-inch (F) 21-inch (R) AWD 118* 2.0* 200 mph

(322 km/h)

* rough battery capacity; 0-60 mph acceleration below 2.0 seconds according to the manufacturer