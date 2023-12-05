I love the Lucid Air. It’s one of my favorite EVs on the market. But it seems like not everyone else has felt the love, if the brand’s lackluster sales are any indication. (The approximately $80,000 to $250,000 price tag may have contributed to this.) Regardless, it looks like Lucid’s gearing up for a fight to win the hearts and minds of the EV-buying public. For 2024, the startup has made the car even more competitive and alluring with an updated model line that includes adjusted pricing, reworked trim levels, a new color and new packages so consumers can spec their Air sedan just to their liking.

First up is the Pure trim. Acting as the entry to the Lucid brand, it starts at $77,400, slightly cheaper than its 2023 price. The next trim up, the Touring, now starts at $85,900—a modest reduction from the $87,500 in 2023. However, the real story is how simplified the model lineup is for 2024, all while making the base Air Pure a better deal.

For example, the Pure trim now has a choice of interior themes and materials. Consumers can equip the natural grain or nappa leather interior options, rather than just the PureTex grey synthetic leather interior options. The Pure trim can now be had with 14 or 20-way power seats that have both ventilation and massage features.

Gallery: 2024 Lucid Air Lineup

33 Photos

Mechanically, the Air’s powertrain lineup is simplified. The dual motor Pure AWD is dead, making the Pure trim RWD, a single motor only. The motor itself still makes the same 430 horsepower as before, but this time the car now returns an estimated 419 miles of range, up from 410 miles from last year's model.

If you’re in search of extra power and AWD, you’ll now have to step up to the Air Touring. The Touring model is now the cheapest way to get an AWD dual-motor Lucid Air, and at 620 horsepower, it’s way faster than the outgoing AWD Air Pure.

The Touring and Pure are both available with a new Comfort and Convenience package. This package adds niceties like a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, soft-close doors, four-zone climate control, and power rear sunshades. When equipped on the Touring model, Lucid throws in a power opening and closing frunk and heated wipers. Oh, and that Fathom Blue exterior paint once only found on the base model Pure trim is now available on the Touring and Grand Touring models.

Speaking of the Grand Touring, Lucid updated that model as well. But it hasn’t quite let all of the details out. It too, will get the optional 20-way power seats and mechanical upgrades via an “updated powertrain that enhances thermal performance and enables more sustained spirited driving.” But, the actual pricing, range, and battery capacity are still to be determined. Lucid says it expects the Air Grand Touring to remain the longest-range electric luxury sedan in the US, though. Sadly, the 1,050 horsepower Grand Touring Performance model is gone from the lineup.

These updates seem like a solid way to make a good car more compelling in an increasingly crowded EV luxury market. For Lucid’s sake, let’s hope these updates are enough to get drivers behind the wheel of the Air. And down the line, backup is coming in the form of the Lucid Gravity SUV as well.