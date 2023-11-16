The 2025 Lucid Gravity may soon have the market cornered in one crucial area: vibes.

The new electric SUV from the California startup made its grand debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show today, and with a projected 440 miles of range and an abundance of tech features, it may just be what Lucid needs most right now. During the reveal, executives also showed off a new function called Lucid Sanctuary.

What this does, Lucid design boss Derek Jenkins said during the press conference, is change the screens, lighting, audio experience and seat massaging to a series of pre-set experiences when you want to relax inside the car. And those are modeled after locations like the Pacific Ocean, Lake Tahoe or Joshua Tree.

Gallery: 2025 Lucid Gravity

40 Photos

"We've designed a holistic, human experience that prioritizes your well-being," Lucid's Senior Vice President of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins said during the press conference. He called Sanctuary "an innovative set of experiences designed to create harmony, both on and off-road."

As I said in my story about the car's debut, it's all very California. So much so that it includes virtual guided meditation experiences from some of Lucid's partners in that arena. Check out this video featuring editor Brett Evans, from our sister site Motor1, to see how it works:

That's the most relaxed I've ever seen Brett, frankly.

Jenkins called the feature "your personal space for mindfulness and well-being wherever you are," and said it's an ideal function for when you're sitting at a public fast-charger and want to unwind a bit.

He added that the car offers some relief from screen fatigue on demand as well. "Sometimes on the road, less is actually more. So when you need a little digital detox, Gravity reduces your display so only the essential information needed for driving, creating that sense of calm and clarity."

Like many luxury EVs, the Gravity goes heavy on screen presence, so it's good to know that the display presence can actually be reduced as needed.

What Lucid is offering here sounds not unlike what the BMW iX does with My Modes, different screen, driving and performance settings that basically tweak the personality and experience inside the car. The Gravity takes things even further with the meditation feature.

Will people be drawn to the Gravity for this feature, and will they use it? That's hard to say, but it represents one thing I like about the modern EV and software-defined car era: automakers are trying all sorts of things to see what their customers want and what sticks.

Whenever I get to drive a Gravity, I'll certainly give this a try. If anything, it may make me feel better about whatever barely functional public charger I'm attached to.