Lucid has just released additional teasers of the upcoming Lucid Gravity all-electric SUV, which will be fully unveiled at the upcoming LA Auto Show on November 16, 2023.

The new video presents several elements of the vehicle, including its boxy and probably very spacious rear, along with front lights that remind us the Lucid Air sedan. A California grizzly bear is seen on the wheel too. We assume that the trunk opening will be bigger on the Gravity than on the Air.

We captured a few details from the interior of the Lucid Gravity, which targets the luxury segment with top-level materials, fit, finish, and comfort.

As we can see in one of the images, the "Dream Edition" sign indicates that, just like in the case of the Lucid Air, there will be a limited Dream Edition version. Lucid Air's Dream Edition consisted of 520 cars to celebrate 520 miles of EPA Combined range.

As we said before, for Lucid, Gravity will be a crucial product because it's expected to sell at a much higher volume than Lucid Air. The increase in volume and revenues is one of the company's priorities.

The hot all-electric SUV segment is currently getting crowded, especially in the case of high-end vehicles. This includes the Rivian R1S, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, and more. This means that the success will not be automatic.

We are very eager to see the Lucid Gravity and whether the whole package – including the Lucid's "modern luxury" approach, combined with ultra-efficient powertrain, long driving range, and fast charging – will be a success.