Lucid Motors, the maker of the Air all-electric sedan, might add native support for Apple and Amazon Music in its cars, according to a new job listing that was posted on the company’s official LinkedIn account.

The California-based EV manufacturer is looking for a Senior Product Manager, Media Partner Management who will “fulfill responsibilities of Product Owner for Apple, Amazon Music, and other Media app partners,” according to the job listing.

In other words, the Air sedan and upcoming Gravity SUV could get some baked-in buttons for the two audio streaming platforms, in a similar way to Tesla, which also offers direct integration with Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, and others.

Gallery: 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire First Drive

25 Photos

We reached out to Lucid Motors for an official comment on this, and we'll update this article when we hear back.

It’s also worth noting that Lucid also offers Apple CarPlay (wired and wireless) as standard in the Air EV, so the new app integrations would be supplemental, whereas Tesla owners have to make do with the aforementioned streaming services and good old Bluetooth connectivity.

The Lucid Air starts at $78,900 for the Pure RWD version that comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor rated at 430 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to enable a sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph. The 88-kilowatt-hour Long Range battery pack offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 410 miles on the standard 19-inch wheels, but if all this doesn’t tickle your fancy, the Californian EV maker has other versions in store.

At the top of the lineup sits the $249,000 Air Sapphire, which is motivated by a 1,234 hp tri-motor setup, enough to make it the most powerful production four-door sedan in history, at least according to Lucid. With this much grunt, the EV is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 in 1.89 seconds, or a tenth of a second quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid, and on to a top speed of 205 mph.

The upcoming Gravity SUV, which will debut this month, is expected to offer the same powertrains as the Air.