Today, Lucid Motors announced the unveiling date of its second all-electric car model - the Lucid Gravity SUV.

The Lucid Gravity will debut at the upcoming LA Auto Show on November 16, 2023, joining the Lucid Air sedan, which has been on the market since late 2021. Lucid's naming strategy is to use the forces of nature. Air and Gravity are the first ones.

The attached "Gravity Makes Contact" image presents us with a bit of the rear part of the vehicle. The design clues appear to be very similar to the Lucid Air model.

Lucid's website already had some concept/teaser images of future vehicles, including the one below. Within a month, we will have an opportunity to check and see the final version of the SUV.

Production of the Lucid Gravity will begin in late 2024, the company said in a brief update.

This means that Lucid has to cope with having only a single product for several more quarters Sales have been pretty flat so far this year (around 1,400-1,500 per quarter). Then, the Lucid Gravity will come into play and probably will become the crucial model with vastly higher sales potential than the Lucid Air (people prefer SUVs over sedans).

To boost sales before the Gravity arrives, Lucid is offering special 18-month leases on select Lucid Air trims.

The luxury Lucid Gravity will be competing with other high-end models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW iX, Rivian R1S, and more.

We expect that the specs of the Lucid Gravity will be very similar to the Lucid Air specs, simply because the same components and platform will be utilized. There is a big chance that this will be the longest-range all-electric SUV on the market. The Lucid Air exceeded 500 miles of EPA range, so the Lucid Gravity should be able to cover 400 miles on a single charge.

Performance-wise, a dual-motor or triple-motor, all-wheel drive system probably will be close to as powerful as in the case of the top-of-the-line Tesla Model X.

Lucid's strong side is DC fast charging - the best on the market, although one element is still unclear. Will the charging port be CCS1 or NACS? In late 2024/early 2025, it should be NACS (especially for a new model), we guess.