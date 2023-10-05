Days after starting production of its most expensive model yet, the $249,000 Air Sapphire, Lucid has also announced the launch of the base Air Pure RWD.

Available at a starting price of $78,900 (including a $1,500 destination fee), the Lucid Air Pure RWD is the only single-motor model in the Air lineup, featuring a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 430 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

That's enough power to enable a sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph. The electric motor draws energy from an 88-kilowatt-hour Long Range Battery Pack, which enables an EPA-estimated range of up to 410 miles on standard 19-inch wheels.

That's the highest range of any production EV currently on the market besides other Lucid Air models, according to the company. There's another advantage in using Lucid's most compact battery to date – the floor sits lower in the rear passenger area.

This enables occupants to enjoy more legroom and foot room than in Lucid Air models equipped with the Extended Range Pack.

Since it uses the same 900-volt electrical architecture as the other Lucid Air models, the Pure RWD is capable of ultra-rapid charging. It can add up to 150 miles of range in less than 12 minutes at DC fast charging stations.

"The new Lucid Air Pure RWD has it all; style and technology, range and performance, space and practicality," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid.

"I'm delighted that the most accessible Air surpasses the range of any other electric car from any other brand. With a starting price of $77,400, I believe that this new addition to the Lucid Air lineup is the car so many have been waiting for."

For $78,900, the Lucid Air Pure RWD comes well equipped, with standard features including a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit display, Apple CarPlay, heated seats on both rows, heated steering wheel, Micro Lens Array LED headlights, the Lucid UX digital environment capable of over-the-air software updates, and the DreamDrive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

The Lucid Air Pure RWD may be the brand's most affordable model yet, but it won't have it easy in the market following the recent Tesla Model S price cuts. The Tesla Model S Dual Motor AWD now starts at $76,380 (including $1,390 destination), and it offers a similar range of 405 miles.