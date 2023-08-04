Ever since Cadillac unveiled the Celestiq ultra-luxury electric sedan in October 2022, we knew it was going to be the most expensive EV built on GM's Ultium platform.

At the time, Cadillac said the Celestiq would cost over $300,000, and we now know exactly how much over $300,000 that is: a lot, as it turns out. Cadillac executives said this week the Celestiq will start as a "blank canvas" priced around $340,000 before buyers add their personal finishes.

Cadillac global chief marketing officer Melissa Grady Dias revealed the starting price in a LinkedIn post and noted that it does not include shipping. The destination charge will be disclosed later, a Cadillac spokesperson told Automotive News.

Grady Dias said the carmaker has seen strong demand for the Celestiq since its reveal last year, although she didn't provide specifics. Cadillac has not disclosed the number of initial buyers for the Celestiq yet, but chief engineer Tony Roma said in December that customer interest covered the first 18 months of production. Don't expect a huge number, though; he also said the automaker will be able to make two vehicles per day.

"Since its introduction, we've seen extremely high demand for Celestiq. Clients who begin this bespoke journey can personalize their Celestiq and make it a true reflection of their personality – the possibilities are endless. The bespoke spirit of Celestiq will be determined by the client's level of curation, but the blank canvas will start at approximately $340,000 MSRP." Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac global CMO

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac Celestiq reveal

8 Photos

She added that the luxury brand will notify buyers starting this week that they can begin the process to design their vehicles. No two Cadillac Celestiq sedans are expected to be alike after buyers tailor them to their individual tastes. Customers will choose a dealership before they finish designing their vehicles.

"Engaged clients and their Celestiq Certified Dealer of choice will be guided through a design consultation process by a Cadillac concierge, dedicated to assisting them with every aspect of their vehicle design journey. As clients create their individualized Celestiq, they will have the opportunity to work with some of the world's most talented designers to ensure their vision is completely understood and executed with extreme precision."

Cadillac will build the Celestiq by hand at GM's Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, marking the first time a production vehicle is made there. The Cadillac Celestiq will debut for the 2024 model year, but the automaker did not say when deliveries will start. However, Tony Roma previously said that production would start in December 2023.

The company is in the process of converting a building on the tech center campus into Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, named after designer Suzanne Vanderbilt, who worked for Cadillac after joining GM Design in 1955.

The building will house a concierge service for Celestiq clients from around the world to design their vehicles. The Cadillac spokesperson said the facility is nearly complete and will open this summer.