Chevrolet has updated the range rating and starting price of the 2024 Silverado EV RST ahead of deliveries scheduled for the middle of this year. Previously, the top trim Silverado EV was only marketed with a General Motors-estimated range of 400 miles, but now the American automaker has obtained an official EPA range rating of 440 miles.

That’s a 10% increase and it makes the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST the second-longest-range electric pickup truck on the market, behind only the Silverado EV 4WT which can go 450 miles on a full charge.

By comparison, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X has an estimated range of 359 miles, the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1 has 400 miles of estimated range, the 2024 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max Pack battery can drive up to 410 miles, and the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD has a manufacturer-estimated range of 340 miles.

That said, these are all ratings and estimates based on the combined driving cycle, so it’s expected that driving at high, constant speed on the highway will yield lower range figures in the real world. It’s also worth mentioning that Tesla is advertising an add-on range extender battery for the Cybertruck that can allegedly increase the maximum range of the angular pickup to 470 miles, but the accessory isn’t yet on sale.

Price-wise, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First-Edition now has a starting price of $96,495, including the $1,995 destination charge, which is roughly $10,000 cheaper than what was initially announced, when the top trim Silverado EV had an MSRP of $106,895.

Both the Silverado EV RST and the Silverado EV 4WT (work truck) use the same 24-module battery pack, but the 4WT version offers fewer amenities and is likely lighter than the RST trim which will come with all the bells and whistles, which is probably why the top trim has a range rating that’s 10 miles shorter than the 4WT. Chevy doesn’t list the weight of the Silverado EV, but the sticker inside the 4WT version says it tips the scales at 8,568 pounds.

Furthermore, the RST has a more powerful electric motor setup that makes a maximum of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque (GM-estimated figures in Wide Open Watts Mode), while the work truck (WT) versions are good for 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to towing, the Silverado EV 3WT, which has a 20-module battery pack, can tow up to 12,500 pounds, while both the 4WT and RST have a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs.