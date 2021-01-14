Remember when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Model 3 received the lowest probability of injury rating ever recorded by the NHTSA? Apparently, it was true, though Musk wasn't supposed to share it publicly. In fact, the NHTSA asked him to retract the statement.

Now, after the Model Y earns a perfect 5-star crash test rating from the organization, Tesla has announced that the electric crossover has the lowest rollover risk of any SUV recorded to date by the NHTSA. Was Tesla supposed to make it public that the Model Y's rollover risk is just 7.9%? Probably not, since the NHTSA doesn't seem to have that info on its website.

The NHTSA has made it clear that it doesn't rank cars or provide the public with reams of internal data. It simply crash-tests vehicles and provides category ratings and an overall rating. However, it seems the automakers get much more detailed reports. It will be interesting to see if the NHTSA asks Tesla and Musk to retract the rollover statement. The video below provides further insight about the NHTSA and the Model Y crash tests.

At any rate, the Model Y earned five stars in the frontal, side, and rollover evaluations. It's important to note that there are almost no SUVs that earn the full five stars in the rollover tests, aside from the Model X. This is because the Model Y and Model X have a large and heavy "skateboard" style battery pack and a low center of gravity. You've probably seen the videos of failed attempts to roll the Model X over.

Aside from the information about the Model Y's low rollover risk, the Tesla blog post officially announces:

Since the launch of Model S in 2012, we have engineered every Tesla around the same advanced architecture that maximizes occupant safety. Today, Model Y, Tesla’s mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), is the latest Tesla vehicle to earn a 5-star safety rating in every category from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Follow the source link at the bottom of the article to read Tesla's full statement. In addition, check out the related video we shared previously:

