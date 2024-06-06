Rivian has grand plans to introduce affordable electric models next, including the R2 crossover and the R3 and R3X hatchbacks. But neither will arrive anytime soon; the R2 is not slated for release until 2026, with the R3 models expected to launch even later. In the meantime, Rivian will rely on updated versions of its original EVs, the R1T and R1S, as it works on making its future models a reality. And the big news is what's under the skin.

The second-gen Rivian R1 EVs look the same and still have the funky retro-modern vibe. But underneath there's a new electrical architecture and software platform, in-house-built drive units, and an LFP battery pack for the base version. The changes are intended to ease production challenges and reduce losses per vehicle.

And if electrical architectures and "compute power" don't interest you, maybe the four-motor variant getting about 200 more horsepower will instead.

Get Fully Charged Rivian R1 EVs enter a new generation. Two years after Rivian's electric truck and SUV entered the market, the automaker has given them a thorough upgrade. Rivian lost just over $38,000 behind every EV in Q1 2024, down from $68,000 a year ago. Now, it hopes to narrow the losses further with the upgraded EVs that use simpler electrical architectures and are easier to manufacture and repair.

More Oomph

Rivian started moving away from the Bosch quad-motors last year to focus on its in-house Enduro drive units to improve production speed and efficiency. The second-generation R1T and R1S models will complete that transition.

The base versions will continue with the dual motor set-up, but Rivian also offers an all-new tri-motor version now. Previously, the R1 series models only came with two or four motors.

The tri-motor version gets two motors at the rear and one in the front, with a combined output of 850 horsepower, enough to propel the R1T from a standstill to 60 mph in a blistering 2.9 seconds.

Second-Gen R1 Horsepower (hp) Torque (lb-ft) 0-60 mph (seconds) Dual Motor 533 610 4.5 Performance DM 665 829 3.4 Tri-Motor 850 1,103 2.9 Quad Motor 1,025 1,198 <2.5

The manufacturer-estimated range is about 380 miles on the tri-motor R1T using the 149 kWh Max battery pack. That can stretch up to 410 miles in Conserve mode.

Not to be outdone, the top quad motor R1 models get a performance boost, with output increasing from 835 hp and 908 pound-feet of torque to 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft. That’s enough for the R1T to slingshot from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds in Launch mode, a tenth quicker than the braggadocious Tesla Cybertruck.

Rivian claims the front two motors in the quad-motor version are compact, efficiency-focused units whereas the rear motors are engineered for performance.

New LFP Battery Pack

The entry-level models now use lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery packs, good for 270 miles of range, the same as before. Rivian hasn’t released the exact battery capacity, but leaked certification documents shared on Rivian Forums suggest the size of the Standard pack has decreased from 105.9 kWh to 92.5 kWh.

If the battery size has decreased but the range is the same as the outgoing NMC units, then that’s saying something about how far LFP batteries have come. Typically, they aren’t as energy-dense as NMC units, but are cheaper and have a longer lifespan. That makes them suitable for entry-level models—the standard-range Tesla Model 3 and Model Y also use LFP batteries globally.

Trucks Max Range (Miles) Battery Size (kWh) Chevy Silverado EV 440 (GM estimate) 200+ 2025 Rivian R1T 420 (Rivian estimate) 149 Tesla Cybertruck 340 (Tesla estimate) 122.4 Ford F-150 Lightning 320 (EPA) 131 Hummer EV Pickup 381 (GM estimate) 200+

The Large and Max packs continue to use the same 2170 cylindrical cells. But the pack enclosures are now made from large high-pressure die castings to simplify manufacturing and reduce mass, according to Rivian. All that is in the interest of simpler assembly and easier serviceability.

Rivian says they deliver up to 330 miles (Large) and 420 miles (Max) of estimated range, respectively. So that would put the dual motor R1T with the Max pack between the Tesla Cybertruck AWD (340 miles) and the Chevy Silverado EV (440 miles). The dual motor R1S with the Max pack will continue to get 410 miles of range.

The tri-motor and quad-motor versions can only be had with the Max pack, Rivian confirmed to InsideEVs. On the outgoing models, the Standard+ had 121 kWh of capacity. The Large pack offered 135 kWh, while the Max battery was rated for 149 kWh.

Improved Electrical Architecture

Early R1Ts had teething issues related to software and maintenance. Owners complained about glitches on the screen, and malfunctioning driver assistance features and one owner even told InsideEVs that Rivian had to replace his R1T’s entire wiring harness just to replace a single side-view camera.

Rivian claims to have multiple fixes for such issues. There’s a new zonal electrical architecture that uses fewer more powerful ECUs, down from 17 to just seven on the second-gen models. Rivian says this has helped it remove some 1.6 miles of wiring from each vehicle and reduce 44 pounds of weight.

Upgraded Infotainment, Computer, Software

The Rivian R1T has 11 external cameras. But several Rivian owners seemed unhappy with their quality, and how they process the footage of the surroundings into the screen. The new cameras are 4K HDR units and can see three times farther and 10 seconds ahead at highway speeds.

Rivian claims these are the highest-megapixel cameras of any vehicle sold in North America—we’ll find out how they fare in the real world when we spend some time with the new models.

The second-gen R1S and R1T also feature dual Nvidia Drive Orin processors that deliver 10 times the computing performance compared to the outgoing system. The AI-powered processors use the same architectural elements as large language models (LLMs), christened “Vision Transformers” to decipher the environment around the EV and prepare reactions.

A wave of next-gen EVs, mainly Chinese, use these processors for their flagship EVs. BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto and even Lucid are using Nvidia Drive Orin as their centralized car computers as they prepare for higher levels of autonomous driving capabilities—something Nvidia claims these chips are designed for.

Rivian also says the infotainment system has been "completely redeveloped," and that many of the changes to its user interface will be rolled out to first-generation R1 vehicles via an over-the-air update.

There are tons of little tweaks on the software front, including a cool addition to how the drive modes look: cel shading. This mimics the style of hand-drawn animation, with bold outlines and limited shading to create a stylized look—making them look less realistic and more cartoony. It’s something we see more commonly in video games, and as computers become more powerful, these art styles are coming back into vogue.

Rivian Autonomy Platform

The more powerful chips and the fresh camera hardware should improve the performance of Rivian's suite of advanced driver assistance and safety systems. Features like Highway Assist, which can auto steer, brake and accelerate on select highways will continue to be offered on first and second-gen models.

Second-generation models will be available with a premium version of the same, called Autonomy Platform+. That will pack a broader set of skills, including Lane Change on Command (due late Summer via OTA update) and Enhanced Driver Assist that slated to arrive later this year.

Rivian also added that its EVs will continue to use a set of five radars to detect the environment around them. "These radars serve as a vital backup to the cameras, particularly in situations where dirt or grime could obscure a camera lens," the automaker said.

They Don't Come Cheap

The refreshed R1S starts at $75,900 and the R1T starts at $69,900, before taxes and fees. These are the dual-motor, Standard pack versions available to order immediately. The tri-motor R1S starts at $105,900 whereas the R1T is priced at $99,900.

They are expected to arrive by late summer whereas quad-motor is said to follow sometime later. We don’t know the prices of the quad-motor versions yet but expect detailed pricing in due course. Deliveries of the R1S start on June 7, and R1T will follow soon after.