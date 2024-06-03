Rivian recently revealed some future models, including the R2, R3 and R3X. However, another Rivian offering will likely come sooner than the others—the Rivian R1X.

That "X" moniker found on the R3 will likely be applied to other models, including the R1 range. A recent trademark filing suggests a more rugged R1 is in the works, including an R1TX and an R1SX. We're not sure that Rivian would stick to the naming mentioned here, but we do know a bit about what to expect from this X version of the R1 platform.

What Will the Rivian R1X Look Like?

The Rivian shown in a patent filing features an aggressive new face, rugged rockers, and a chunkier bumper that would significantly improve its approach angle. The patent also shows chunky tires. Our rendering above depicts what is seen in the patent filing and what we expect to be close to the final version regarding the exterior appearance of the R1X.

The R3X debuted with orange accents on the mirror caps, tow hooks and bumpers. It had a teal exterior. These elements could also be present on the R1X, though it's unlikely teal would be the only color choice.

What Will Power the R1X?

The current R1S SUV and R1T pickup have dual- and quad-motor setups in many different configurations. The R3X debuted with a tri-motor layout.

We expect the R1X to come equipped with a quad-motor setup, perhaps with even more power than its current 835 horsepower. Rumors say a future performance R1 could have more than 1,000 horsepower.

What Off-Road Upgrades Will the R1X Have?

If the R1X is part of a new trim family, it will probably take after the R3X. It'll likely get all the required hardware for tackling the trails—a raised ride height, chunkier tires wrapped around bigger wheels, and thicker cladding along the bottom.

That means the electric pickup will be even more capable on the trail. The current R1T already has a decent approach angle of 35.5 degrees and a departure angle of 26.4 degrees, and it can wade water up to 43.1 inches. All of those numbers should improve with the X upgrades.

How Much Will the Rivian R1X Cost?

The Rivian R1T starts at around $72,000 and tops out at close to $100,000. A high-performance version like the R1X would likely be priced above the $100,000 mark.

However, that's not outrageous for this type of vehicle. The GMC Hummer EV pickup starts at $99,340 for 2024, and the gas-powered Ford F-150 Raptor will cost $80,325 before adding available options. Then there's the Tesla Cybertruck, which can cost up to $120,000 in Foundation Series trim or just under $100,000 in Cyberbeast form.

Model Price Rivian R1X $100,000 (est.) GMC Hummer EV $99,340 Ford F-150 Raptor $80,325

When Does the R1X Debut?

Rivian has not provided clear guidance on when an R1X will launch, but we suspect it will come sooner rather than later. Rivian could launch an updated R1 series sometime this year.

Expanding the R1 lineup with an X off-road variant would be an opportune time if that happens. A high-performance model with 1,000 horsepower is rumored in 2024, which could very well be the R1X.