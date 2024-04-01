Startup automakers don’t always have the best luck when it comes to vehicle production and long-term viability, but Rivian is looking to buck that trend. Despite some layoffs and initial product delays, the company has released two vehicles, the R1T and R1S, and its customers have great things to say about them. Even so, Rivian’s EVs aren’t cheap and are currently only eligible for half of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

If you’re wondering how much it’ll cost to get behind the wheel of a new Rivian, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for. Let’s get rolling to find out how much new Rivians cost.

Rivian R1T Pricing

Rivian offers the R1T pickup in a single trim, but buyers have three drive motor configurations to choose from and four battery packs, though some batteries are limited to specific motors. The R1T Adventure’s base price is $69,900, and upgrading batteries and motors can add as much as $20,000 to that number:

R1T Motors

Dual-Motor AWD (included in base price): 4.5-second 0-60 mph and 533 hp

Performance Dual-Motor AWD $5,000: 3.5-second 0-60 mph and 665 hp

Quad-Motor AWD $8,000: 3-second 0-60 mph and 835 hp

R1T Batteries

Standard (included in base price): 270 miles of range

Standard + $3,100: 315 miles of range

Large $9,100: 352 miles of range

Max $19,100: 410 miles of range

Beyond motor and battery configurations, buyers can drive the price up further with premium paint colors, interior options, and accessories, of which there are several. Some paint colors cost as much as $2,500, and wheels can add as much as $3,500 to the bottom line, though the most expensive variants are only available with the $3,850 All-Terrain Upgrade package.

A black interior theme comes standard, and upgrading to one of the premium interior color schemes adds up to $2,000. Rivian also offers a range of accessories, from a tonneau cover to interior all-weather floor mats and home wall charger units. All-in, it’s extremely easy to crest the $100,000 mark, especially with the $19,100 Max battery pack.

Rivian R1S Pricing

Though similar to the R1T in many ways, the R1S brings seating for up to seven people in its SUV body style. It’s also $5,000 more expensive to start, at $74,900, and it’s available with many of the same options as the R1T, meaning it’s easy to end up with a six-figure SUV without trying very hard:

R1S Motors

Dual-Motor AWD (included in base price): 4.5-second 0-60 mph and 533 hp

Performance Dual-Motor AWD $5,000: 3.5-second 0-60 mph and 665 hp

Quad-Motor AWD $8,000: 3-second 0-60 mph and 835 hp

R1S Batteries

Standard (included in base price): 270 miles of range

Standard + $3,100: 315 miles of range

Large $9,100: 352 miles of range

Max $19,100: 400 miles of range

Rivian offers the same paint options for the R1S, with the highest-priced hues starting at $2,500. Buyers can also choose from premium wheel options that cost up to $3,500, though the All-Terrain Upgrade is less expensive for the SUV, at $3,600. A black or black and ash wood interior is standard, and upgraded color options add up to $2,000 to the bottom line.

There are fewer options available for the R1S, with only an $1,800 front paint protection package on offer. Accessories are numerous, however, with a three-person tent available for $3,425. Other add-ons include a $625 off-road recovery kit, a $250 cargo cover, $625 cargo crossbars, and a $750 wall charger kit.

Rivian Competitor Pricing

Though the number of electric SUVs has exploded in recent years, there are only a few electric pickups available. The Ford F-150 Lightning starts at $49,995 and reaches $91,995 before options. Opting for the top Platinum trim and adding a few options quickly pushes the price past $100,000, though it’s important to note that the Lightning is eligible for federal tax credits that take $7,500 off the top at the time of purchase.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is significantly more expensive than the F-150 Lightning, and the top RST First Edition trim starts at almost $107,000. Chevy offers less expensive configurations, but even the most basic 3WT (Work Truck) starts at $74,800, and that buys a relatively stripped-down workhorse. Ram will release the 1500 REV for 2025, with expected pricing starting at just under $60,000 for the base model.

On the SUV side, the brand-new Kia EV9 starts at $54,900 and climbs to $73,900 before options, destination, and taxes. The Tesla Model X, aimed at a completely different buyer, reaches $91,090 before options, though the Long Range configuration is eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Future Rivians

Rivian R2 Pricing

The R2 is Rivian's upcoming more affordable compact crossover. It seats five. It goes on sale in 2026. Rivian claims that it will have a starting price of $45,000 (before destination) and that it will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The R2 will feature the North American Charging Standard and have single, dual and triple motor options. Range is claimed to be around 300 miles.

Rivian R3 Pricing

The Rivian R3 will follow the R2. It will share its platform and packaging with the larger R2, so expect single, dual and triple motor configurations.

It too should have a range of around 300 miles. It will likely launch in 2027 with a price somewhere below $40,000.

Rivian R3X Pricing

The R3X will come standard with a tri-motor setup. It too should have around 300 miles of range.

It will be similar to the R3 but with a more rugged exterior and will be a bit more off-road oriented.

Expect it to be more expensive than the R3. However, pricing details are not known at this time.