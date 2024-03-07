It's a huge day for Rivian. The EV startup unveiled not one but two upcoming models to widespread acclaim—and not a single window was broken during the course of the event. Imagine that.

InsideEVs was on the scene in California as Rivian revealed the R2 and R3, and you can check out our coverage here, here, here, here and here if you haven't already. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (AKA MKBHD) was also in attendance, and he was able to get ahold of Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe for a tour of the new models.

Get Fully Charged Rivian's big day The EV startup needs to sell cheaper vehicles that can appeal to a mainstream audience if it wants to become a viable business. On Thursday, it unveiled the upcoming R2 SUV, priced at $45,000 and arriving in early 2026. It also shocked onlookers by showing off another, smaller SUV called the R3.

In a new video, Brownlee gets up close and personal with the R2, R3 and the spicier R3X variant while Scaringe shares a bit about their design and development.

Some new stuff we learned from the clip: The R2 has a new interface design that's coming to the existing R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. Brownlee, not a small guy, also says the back seat of the R2 is plenty roomy. He also likes the new steering wheel-mounted scroll wheels that Rivian has cooked up.

The R2 and R3 are incredibly important for Rivian's future. Smaller and more affordable than its flagship R1S and R1T, the new vehicles should let Rivian truly tap into the mass market and, hopefully, complete the difficult journey to profitability.