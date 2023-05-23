Tech YouTuber Ben Sullins has released a one-year ownership review of his Rivian R1T pickup truck, revealing several of its “teething” issues as well as its admirable aspects. Sullins paid $82,000 for his R1T, a quad-motor all-wheel-drive version with 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque.

The Rivian R1T Launch Edition has a battery capacity of 135 kilowatt-hours, which delivers an EPA-estimated 314 miles range. Rivian has since updated the EPA-estimated range for the quad-motor version to 328 miles.

Sullins’ video covers several aspects of the truck but primarily focuses on the niggles. He starts off by highlighting service problems. While trying to rescue a stuck seatbelt, Rivian’s service staff damaged the rear left seat, he said. He mentioned that initially, the service was “one step forward and two steps back.” Although, it has significantly improved since then, and is mostly done at his home.

The R1T also developed rust in the spare tire area due to rain, according to Sullins. He mentioned that the tonneau cover isn’t waterproof, nor is the loading bay, from where water permeates into the spare tire area, which might have been one of the reasons why the metal rusted. He also added that the tonneau cover itself was broken.

The tonneau cover’s design has been the reason for several owners’ ire. Our friend Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews, who also purchased the R1T Launch Edition last year, mentioned the tonneau cover’s clunking noises while operating. In October 2022, Rivian halted the tonneau cover’s production for a redesign.

Recently, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe announced via Twitter that redesigned tonneau covers, with manual and powered options, will be offered to customers this summer.

A major issue for Sullins is the software. Sometimes, the truck’s speakers have no sound output, even when the screen shows that the audio is playing. He also added that the R1T’s driver assistance features malfunction under strong sunlight. The glare on the cameras causes features like lane change assist and adaptive cruise control to turn off.

The niggles aside, the R1T’s performance and handling, on and off the road, puts a wide grin on Sullins’ face. “It’s the best truck out there in those categories,” he said. We mentioned in our first-drive review how phenomenal its performance was, and Sullins’ experience is no different. Only the glitches in the software and some quality issues bother him.

Sullins also spoke about range, efficiency, and how the R1T compares with his wife’s Tesla Model Y. And lastly, he reveals if he would purchase the R1T again.

Watch his video above, and let us know in the comments what you think about the Rivian R1T. Would you consider it over other electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the GMC Hummer EV?