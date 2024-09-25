Almost every driver currently on the road began with a combustion vehicle. But the market is shifting—however fitfully—toward EVs. Many new drivers will get a first car that’s electric. How do you find the best EV for a new driver? There are a few key factors to consider.

Safety may be the foremost consideration for a new driver. Features such as ABS and traction control are mandatory on new cars. But the safest EVs go beyond that with exemplary IIHS ratings and standard collision mitigation and avoidance tech. Another critical safety component is limiting outright performance. Many EVs can be tricky with the instant rush of torque off the line. A Tesla Model S Plaid—with its 1.89-second 0 to 60 mph time—would not be the optimal EV for a 16-year-old.

Range is always a factor with EVs. More is better, though a high school student could theoretically do with less. The same goes for passenger and cargo space. We’re also looking at affordability; most new drivers aren’t hopping straight into an electric G-Wagen.

What is the best EV for a new driver? Here are some of our favorite choices.

Best Overall EV for New Drivers: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

EPA Range: 220-303 miles

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best all-around EVs suitable for many use cases. One of them is for new drivers. It’s safe. The IIHS gives it its highest Top Safety Pick Plus rating. It comes with forward, blindspot and parking collision avoidance systems. The Ioniq 5 delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. Opting for the RWD version lowers the price, avoids the impressive torque from the AWD model and offers up to 303 miles of range. And Hyundai’s 350 kW fast charging can get that new driver topped up quickly after they forget to charge overnight.

Best Long-Range EV for New Drivers: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting MSRP: $33,600

Range: 285-319 miles

Chevy focused on providing a range-for-dollar value with the Equinox EV; the base FWD model offers 319 miles of EPA range at an eventual starting MSRP under $35,000. Chevy also tried to make the driving experience more accessible, which is excellent for skeptical EV converts and new drivers. The Equinox EV’s gradual throttle eliminates the mad rush of torque from other EVs; even taking the pedal to the floor delivers a tepid response. It’s hard to get in trouble while driving one.

Safest EV for New Drivers: Subaru Solterra

Starting MSRP: $46,340

Range: 222-228 miles

The Solterra packs Subaru’s state-of-the-art EyeSight driver assistance tech, which includes features like pre-collision braking, front cross-traffic alert and a DriverFocus distraction mitigation system. The Solterra also has Subaru’s vaunted Symmetrical AWD for assured handling in bad weather. A top range of 227 miles isn’t outstanding. However, Subaru has been counteracting that disappointment with seriously affordable $0 lease deals on the Solterra’s base model.

Best Affordable EV for New Drivers: Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting MSRP: $32,875

Range: 200-261 miles

The Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t an Ioniq 5. But it still offers an attractive all-around package for its price point. The Kona Electric offers a solid 253 miles of range. It comes standard with safety tech like automatic emergency braking. It’s reasonably practical, with 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. The 2024 redesign sharply reduced the Kona Electric’s torque, which should provide a more manageable experience for less experienced drivers.

Best Luxury EV for New Drivers: Lexus RZ

Starting MSRP: $55,175

Range: 196-266 miles

The Lexus RZ pales in significant ways compared to luxury EV rivals. But it could be an excellent option. The RZ is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with standard features like a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and rear cross-traffic alert. The base RZ 300e has a manageable 201 horsepower RWD motor that delivers a 7.8-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration time — fine for keeping up with traffic — and bumps the range up to 266 miles. Lexus has also been offering some incredible lease incentives to get RZs moving out the door.