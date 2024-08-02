For the 2025 model year, the Hyundai Kona Electric will be available in a new N Line trim in the U.S. The N Line joins the existing SE, SEL and Limited trims.

However, besides its sporty appearance, the N Line does not bring higher power output and its driving range will be noticeably lower.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai Kona Electric The Hyundai Kona Electric was the closest competitor to the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The South Korean model was refreshed and received an entry-level battery version, but suffers from the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 tax credit.

2025 is a carry-over model year for the Hyundai Kona Electric. The base SE version is equipped with a 48.6-kilowatt-hour battery and a 99-kilowatt electric motor, while the SEL, Limited and the new N Line trims are equipped with a 64.8-kWh battery and a 150-kW electric motor.

The 2024MY versions have an EPA Combined range of 200 miles (SE) and 261 miles (SEL and Limited). In the 2025MY, these numbers are expected to be the same, while the new N Line trim will get 230 miles (estimate).

This means the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line will have less range than the SEL and Limited—despite having the same battery—by 31 miles or 11.9%. We guess the main reason is the larger 19-inch wheels (235/45R19). The regular SE, SEL and Limited trims have 17-inch wheels (215/60R17). We don't see any other significant differences.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-in FWD 48.6 200 mi 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 17-in FWD 64.8 261 mi 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 17-in FWD 64.8 261 mi 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-in FWD 48.6 200 mi* 101 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line 19-in FWD 64.8 230 mi* 107 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 17-in FWD 64.8 261 mi* 107 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 17-in FWD 64.8 261 mi* 107

* estimated range according to Hyundai

In terms of pricing, the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric SE and SEL are $200 more expensive, starting at an MSRP of $32,875 and $36,875. The destination charge is $60 higher at $1,395.

The new N Line version starts at an MSRP of $38,875, so the premium over SEL is $2,000. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Limited version maintained its price of $41,050. The difference is just $5.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-in $32,675 +$1,335 N/A $34,010 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 17-in $36,675 +$1,335 N/A $38,010 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 17-in $41,045 +$1,335 N/A $42,380 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-in $32,875 +$1,395 N/A $34,270 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line 19-in $38,875 +$1,395 N/A $40,270 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 17-in $36,875 +$1,395 N/A $38,270 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 17-in $41,050 +$1,395 N/A $42,445

None of the Hyundai Kona Electrics qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing because the model is imported. However, as usual, the incentive might be available when leasing.

Gallery: 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric

31 Photos Hyundai

All versions can DC fast charge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 43 minutes at up to 100 kilowatts. The 10.8-kW onboard charger can recharge the base 48.6-kWh battery from 10 to 100% SOC in nearly six hours, while the larger 64.8-kWh battery requires over seven hours for a 10-100% SOC recharge.