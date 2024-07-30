The 2025 Cadillac Optiq will launch in late 2024 as a smaller and more affordable sibling of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac says the Optiq will be the new entry point for the next generation of luxury EV buyers.
2025 Cadillac Optiq
Pricing
Cadillac estimates that the Optiq will start at $54,000. For reference, the Cadillac Lyriq starts at $58,590 including its destination charge. Full pricing will be announced closer to the launch.
The model will be available in four trims—Luxury 1, Luxury 2, Sport 1 and Sport 2. Cadillac says the Optiq will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, just like the Lyriq. That means the effective cost should be around $46,500.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 1 20-in
|$54,000*
|$7,500*
|$46,500*
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 1 20-in
|$54,000*
|$7,500*
|$46,500*
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 2 20-in
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 20-in
* Pricing starts at an estimated $54,000, including destination charges; $7,500 eligibility is expected
Battery and Range
The Cadillac Optiq is based on General Motors's Ultium platform, although its battery pack is smaller than the Lyriq's.
Cadillac revealed that the battery consists of 10 lithium-ion battery modules for a total usable battery capacity of 85 kilowatt-hours. That's a 17-kWh difference compared to the Cadillac Lyriq (102 kWh of net capacity, using 12 battery modules), and the same size as the pack in the all-wheel-drive Blazer EV.
Because the Cadillac Optiq is smaller than the Cadillac Lyriq, its range should be comparable. The manufacturer expects about 300 miles of range for models with 20-inch wheels, although there are no EPA estimates yet. All Optiqs come standard with all-wheel drive. For reference, the Lyriq AWD has an EPA range of 307 miles (314 miles for the RWD version).
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 1 20-in
|AWD
|85
|300 mi*
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 1 20-in
|AWD
|85
|300 mi*
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 2 20-in
|AWD
|85
|300 mi*
|2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 20-in
|AWD
|85
|300 mi*
* Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range; usable battery capacity
There will be optional 21-inch wheels (275/40R21 all-season tires) available for Sport 2 and Luxury 2 trims, and we assume that they will cut the range a bit.
Powertrain
The Cadillac Optiq is equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as standard. The front unit is a permanent magnet motor, while the rear axle has an induction motor.
The system's peak power output is 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which should make the Optiq plenty quick. The larger Lyriq gets 340 hp in RWD form and 500 horses in AWD guise.
Charging
The Cadillac Optiq can DC fast charge at speeds of up to 150 kilowatts and replenish 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes, according to the manufacturer.
The car has a standard 11.5-kW onboard AC charger, which can add up to 33 miles of range per hour. Buyers who want faster AC charging can option a 19.2-kW charger, which can increase the rate to 55 miles per hour.
Storage, towing and dimensions
The Cadillac Optiq has a 6-inch shorter wheelbase compared to the Cadillac Lyriq, but the manufacturer promises segment-best in cargo capacity and second-row space. The turning radius will be 37 ft (11.25 m) with 20-inch tires. The car weights 5,192 lbs and can tow up to 1,500 lbs.
Exterior Dimensions:
- Wheelbase (in. / mm): 116 / 2954
- Overall Length (in. / mm): 190 / 4820
- Overall Width with Mirrors (in. / mm): 84 / 2126
- Overall Height (in. / mm): 65 / 1644
Interior Dimensions:
- Headroom(in / mm):
Front: 39.6 / 1006
Second Row: 38.7 / 984
- Legroom (in. / mm):
Front: 41.6 /1058
Second Row: 37.8 / 961
- Shoulder Room (in. / mm):
Front: 57 / 1421
Second Row: 56 / 1421
- Hip Room (in. / mm):
Front: 55 / 1397
Second Row: 51 / 1286
Weights & Capacities:
- Base Curb Weight (Min) (lb. / kg): 5,192 /2,355
- Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):
Front: 54 / 1538
Second row: 47 / 1336
- Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L) ^:
Second row up: 26 / 744
Second row down: 57 / 1603
- Trailering capacity 1500 lbs / 680 kg