The 2025 Cadillac Optiq will launch in late 2024 as a smaller and more affordable sibling of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac says the Optiq will be the new entry point for the next generation of luxury EV buyers.

Cadillac 2025 Cadillac Optiq Cadillac 2025 Cadillac Optiq

Pricing

Cadillac estimates that the Optiq will start at $54,000. For reference, the Cadillac Lyriq starts at $58,590 including its destination charge. Full pricing will be announced closer to the launch.

The model will be available in four trims—Luxury 1, Luxury 2, Sport 1 and Sport 2. Cadillac says the Optiq will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, just like the Lyriq. That means the effective cost should be around $46,500.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 1 20-in $54,000* $7,500* $46,500* 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 1 20-in $54,000* $7,500* $46,500* 2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 2 20-in 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 20-in

* Pricing starts at an estimated $54,000, including destination charges; $7,500 eligibility is expected



Battery and Range

The Cadillac Optiq is based on General Motors's Ultium platform, although its battery pack is smaller than the Lyriq's.

Cadillac revealed that the battery consists of 10 lithium-ion battery modules for a total usable battery capacity of 85 kilowatt-hours. That's a 17-kWh difference compared to the Cadillac Lyriq (102 kWh of net capacity, using 12 battery modules), and the same size as the pack in the all-wheel-drive Blazer EV.

Because the Cadillac Optiq is smaller than the Cadillac Lyriq, its range should be comparable. The manufacturer expects about 300 miles of range for models with 20-inch wheels, although there are no EPA estimates yet. All Optiqs come standard with all-wheel drive. For reference, the Lyriq AWD has an EPA range of 307 miles (314 miles for the RWD version).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 1 20-in AWD 85 300 mi* 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 1 20-in AWD 85 300 mi* 2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 2 20-in AWD 85 300 mi* 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 20-in AWD 85 300 mi*

* Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range; usable battery capacity

There will be optional 21-inch wheels (275/40R21 all-season tires) available for Sport 2 and Luxury 2 trims, and we assume that they will cut the range a bit.

Powertrain

The Cadillac Optiq is equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as standard. The front unit is a permanent magnet motor, while the rear axle has an induction motor.

The system's peak power output is 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which should make the Optiq plenty quick. The larger Lyriq gets 340 hp in RWD form and 500 horses in AWD guise.

Charging

The Cadillac Optiq can DC fast charge at speeds of up to 150 kilowatts and replenish 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

The car has a standard 11.5-kW onboard AC charger, which can add up to 33 miles of range per hour. Buyers who want faster AC charging can option a 19.2-kW charger, which can increase the rate to 55 miles per hour.

Gallery: 2025 Cadillac Optiq

30 Photos

Storage, towing and dimensions

The Cadillac Optiq has a 6-inch shorter wheelbase compared to the Cadillac Lyriq, but the manufacturer promises segment-best in cargo capacity and second-row space. The turning radius will be 37 ft (11.25 m) with 20-inch tires. The car weights 5,192 lbs and can tow up to 1,500 lbs.

Exterior Dimensions:

Wheelbase (in. / mm): 116 / 2954

Overall Length (in. / mm): 190 / 4820

Overall Width with Mirrors (in. / mm): 84 / 2126

Overall Height (in. / mm): 65 / 1644

Interior Dimensions:

Headroom(in / mm):

Front: 39.6 / 1006

Second Row: 38.7 / 984

Front: 39.6 / 1006 Second Row: 38.7 / 984 Legroom (in. / mm):

Front: 41.6 /1058

Second Row: 37.8 / 961

Front: 41.6 /1058 Second Row: 37.8 / 961 Shoulder Room (in. / mm):

Front: 57 / 1421

Second Row: 56 / 1421

Front: 57 / 1421 Second Row: 56 / 1421 Hip Room (in. / mm):

Front: 55 / 1397

Second Row: 51 / 1286

Weights & Capacities:

Base Curb Weight (Min) (lb. / kg): 5,192 /2,355

Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):

Front: 54 / 1538

Second row: 47 / 1336

Front: 54 / 1538 Second row: 47 / 1336 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L) ^:

Second row up: 26 / 744

Second row down: 57 / 1603

Second row up: 26 / 744 Second row down: 57 / 1603 Trailering capacity 1500 lbs / 680 kg