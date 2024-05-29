The 2025 Cadillac Optiq is finally here as the American luxury automaker’s new entry-level all-electric crossover. It will go into production this fall, and when it reaches dealerships toward the end of the year, it will have an estimated starting price of $54,000, including destination.

The Optiq is the Lyriq’s smaller brother. It is based on the same BEV3 architecture that underpins the new Chevrolet Equinox EV. It seats five and comes with a healthy list of standard features.

Get Fully Charged GM's Ultium plans gain steam After several delays, General Motors' plan to electrify its range using the Ultium platform is finally heading in the right direction. Following several launches of cars that cost well over $70,000, the Ultium tech is trickling down to more affordable models.

In the United States, Cadillac's new electric crossover has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain that makes 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet of torque. The only battery available is an 85-kilowatt-hour unit that packs 10 lithium-ion modules, enabling a General Motors-estimated driving range of 300 miles on a full charge. The EPA rating is not yet available.

When plugged into a 7.7 kW AC source, the Optiq’s range increases at 24 miles per hour. From an 11.5 kW AC source, that figure goes up to 33 miles per hour, while the optional 19.2 kW AC charger can add up to 55 miles of range per hour.

A DC fast charger adds up to 79 miles of range in 10 minutes to the Optiq, but Cadillac didn’t say how many kilowatts its entry-level crossover can accept. The mechanically similar Chevrolet Equinox EV can take up to 150 kW, while the larger Cadillac Lyriq ups that figure to 190 kW.

The American automaker didn’t mention what type of charging connector will be fitted from the factory to the new Optiq—CCS1 or Tesla’s NACS. Last year, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company’s first EV with a NACS plug would come in 2025, while access to the Supercharger network for CCS1-equipped vehicles would be enabled this spring (the latter already happened).

The Optiq’s specs are a bit better than those of the Chinese-spec model revealed earlier this year. However, the 0-60 miles per hour acceleration time and top speed haven’t been disclosed.

Slated to be a global model–that means Europe will also get it–the new Cadillac Optiq comes as standard with three years of free Super Cruise in the U.S. That’s GM’s advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) that can automatically steer and change lanes on hundreds of thousands of mapped highway miles in North America.

The EV also offers Regen On Demand, which increases or decreases the force of the regenerative braking feature through a dedicated, pressure-sensitive paddle on the steering wheel. With it, the driver can slow down or stop the car without touching the brake pedal. That said, the Optiq also has a one-pedal driving feature.

2025 Cadillac Optiq interior

Measuring 190 inches long, 84 inches wide and 65 inches tall, Cadillac’s new battery-powered crossover boasts a best-in-class cargo capacity. With the second row up, the trunk has a volume of 26 cubic feet, which increases to 57 cubic feet with the second row down. According to Cadillac, the wheelbase is 116 inches–6 inches shorter than the Lyriq–enabling a segment-best second-row spaciousness. The trailering capacity is 1,500 pounds.

The entry-level luxury EV has a huge, 33-inch diagonal LED display with a 9K resolution that acts as the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Adaptive cruise control, blind zone steering assist, enhanced automatic parking, forward collision alert and a 19-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos are also part of the standard pack. Google Maps and Google Assistant are baked into the infotainment system.

The car’s pattern accent fabric is woven from yarn made from 100% recycled materials, while the so-called PaperWood veneer is equal parts tulip wood and recycled newspaper.

When it goes on sale in 2025, the Cadillac Lyriq will be available in two trim levels: Luxury and Sport.