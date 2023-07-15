Cadillac's upcoming entry-level crossover, the Optiq, has been leaked in China. The Optiq will sit below the Lyriq in Cadillac's electric lineup and will be officially revealed later this year.

Expected to go on sale in the Chinese market in 2024, the Optiq will be a competitor to the Tesla Model Y and XPeng G6. Documents posted by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) show the Optiq is marginally smaller than the Lyriq. It has a wheelbase of 2,915 mm (9.5 ft), with the Lyriq's coming in at 3,094 mm (10.1 ft). The documents also show the Optiq is shorter and slightly lower down than the Lyriq.

Small crossovers make a lot of sense in China, with the segment growing at a rapid rate. That said, Western manufacturers are struggling to keep up with local brands like XPeng and BYD. Hence traditional OEMs are continually lowering their prices as they look to maintain market share.

The Cadillac Lyriq currently starts at ¥379,700 ($52,443) following a recent ¥60,000 ($8,400) price reduction. Hence we would expect the Optiq to start at around ¥300,000 ($42,010). And although no specs have been revealed yet, a range figure in the region of 250-300 miles is probable.

It's currently unknown if Cadillac plans to bring the Optiq to the US or keep it as a China-only model. Undoubtedly, premium crossovers have the potential to sell very well in North America. After all, Cadillac's best-selling model at the moment is the internal combustion-engined XT4 - a vehicle very similar in size to the Optiq. That said, GM has proven in the past that it's more than happy to produce China-exclusive vehicles.