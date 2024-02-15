Super Cruise, General Motors’ advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), got a big update that almost doubled the number of highway miles where owners of compatible cars can activate the feature.

Owners of GM-made cars like the Cadillac Lyriq, Cadillac Escalade iQ, and GMC Hummer EV–just to name a few–can use Super Cruise on 750,000 miles of highways in the United States and Canada. The previous road network update, which came in 2022, had roughly 400,000 miles of compatible roads.

General Motors claims that it has “the largest truly hands-free operating domain in North America.” If you’ve never heard of Super Cruise, think of it like Tesla’s so-called Autopilot, only instead of letting the car figure out what the road is like, GM mapped every single mile of compatible highway with the help of Lidar.

Besides features like changing lanes on demand or automatic lane changes–which tech-savvy drivers expect from such a system–Super Cruise also offers something called hands-free trailering. In other words, it enables hands-free driving on compatible roads while towing, which GM says is a first in the industry, and Super Cruise is still the only ADAS on the market to offer something like this.

This latest update adds minor highways that typically connect smaller cities and townships, and compatible cars have already started receiving new data over-the-air, with more to come through 2025.

GM Super Cruise road network before the 2024-2025 update GM Super Cruise road network after the 2024-2025 update

Speaking of compatible cars, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac CT6, and Cadillac XT6 won’t get this latest update and will likely be stuck with one of the previous versions of Super Cruise. According to Chevrolet’s website, the Bolt EUV only has 200,000 miles of mapped highways. As for the rest of GM’s portfolio, the company says that “the average eligible vehicle will update its map within about one month of the GM brand site maps showing updated roads.”

Super Cruise debuted in 2017 as a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving-assistance system that allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on certain roads in North America. Then, in 2021, something called Ultra Cruise was introduced, which was supposed to be an even more capable version of the hands-free driving assistant, but that was ultimately retired and its functions will be included in Super Cruise.