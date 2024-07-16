The second quarter of 2024 is behind us and as it turns out, it wasn't that bad for non-Tesla EV sales in the U.S. Electric volume increased to a new record, the year-over-year growth rate improved compared to Q1, and we can see noticeable progress in many areas.

According to sales data analyzed by InsideEVs, during Q2 2024, the 21 brands we examined sold over 142,000 all-electric vehicles—36% more than a year ago. For this group, it's the highest quarterly result ever recorded, and that doesn't even include several promising new EV brands like Rivian.

It is also crucial to note that this data looks at non-Tesla EV sales; you can find that company's latest results here.

Get Fully Charged Non-Tesla EV sales expands The year 2024 is expected to bring a noticeable increase in non-Tesla all-electric vehicle sales in the U.S. The main reason for that is organic growth, combined with new brands, joining the EV segment.

This group of brands includes traditional carmakers that report their all-electric car sales in the U.S., like Acura, Audi, BMW, General Motors' BrightDrop delivery van division, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Not all manufacturers report their sales results in the U.S. specifically, especially the newer companies like Tesla, Rivian, Polestar, Lucid, Fisker and VinFast. They do not break out sales by country or region so their figures can't be included in this report. Additionally, those brands are also 100% electric already.

New All-Electric Car Sales In Q2 2024 - U.S. (Select 21 Brands)

Again, several non-Tesla brands are missing from the group due to a lack of official sales data. Additionally, assuming that Tesla represents roughly half of all EV sales in the U.S. (potentially over 160,000, but less than in Q2 2023) we can estimate that the U.S. total EV sales in Q2 exceeded 300,000.

EV Sales By Brands, Q2 2024

Regarding raw volume, Ford remains the top non-Tesla EV brand, with 23,957 sold in Q2, up 61% from a year ago. Next is Kia with 17,980 units and a massive growth rate of 131% year-over-year, followed by Hyundai with more than 15,000 units. Those include 15,172 Ioniq 5s and Ioniq 6s, plus an undisclosed number of Hyundai Kona Electric models.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Kia EV9

BMW also crossed the 10,000 EV-mark at 14,081 sales, and so did Chevrolet at 11,217 and most likely Rivian as well. (Globally, Rivian sales are estimated to be close to 14,000 units in Q2.) However, all three brands are growing more slowly than the non-Tesla average, and in the case of Chevrolet, Q2 was down 20% year-over-year. Though new Chevy and GM EV models are rolling out, the lack of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have hurt its total volume.

One of the most interesting things in Q2 is the jump of the Toyota brand, which sold 7,571 units in Q2 (up 286%) and found itself in the top 10 non-Tesla list, ahead of Nissan and Volkswagen. Is it a sign of awakening or just a temporary surge, fueled by lease incentives? Time will tell. An even higher growth rate was achieved by Toyota's Lexus brand, which was up 333%.

2024 Toyota bZ4X 2024 Honda Prologue Elite

In Q2 we welcomed the Acura (338) and Honda (1,535) brands to the list. EV sales were also restarted by Fiat, but we are not entirely sure about its initial numbers (up to 163 units) so it's not yet included.

As the market matures, we can see gradually increasing volume and more brands joining the party. Additional ones should appear in the chart in the next quarters. It will reveal to us the non-Tesla EV sales, which are becoming the majority of the EV segment in the U.S.

New All-Electric Car Sales In Q2 2024 - U.S.

* Excludes Tesla and other brands for which data was not available

** Hyundai sales without the Hyundai Kona Electric model

*** Mercedes-Benz without eSprinter van

Now let's look at the share of EVs out of the automaker's total sales. This shows how advanced a carmaker is on its electrification journey to become 100% electric someday.

The list of brands includes only traditional ones, for which data is available. Brands that sell only all-electric cars are excluded because their share is always 100 percent.

The second quarter of 2024 brought us another win for Cadillac, which shot its EV share to a very nice 19.0% (compared to 16.4% in Q1 and just 3.5% a year ago). This way, Cadillac strengthened as the most electrified "traditional" brand in the U.S. with a huge potential for further growth with the upcoming launch of several new models. The addition of EVs to Cadillac's lineup appears to be one of the GM's most successful moves to date.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq Genesis Electrified GV70

There are several premium/luxury brands with more than 10% EV share, but our attention was caught by Hyundai's Genesis, which noted a 13.2% EV share record in Q2. That's another interesting win as the brand is now between BMW and Mercedes-Benz in terms of EV share.

Kia was the number one traditional "mainstream" brand in terms of EV share last quarter with a record 8.7% share its total sales. Kia was not the only South Korean brand that passed Volkswagen (5.7%)—Hyundai also improved its position to at least a 7.1% EV share.

Healthy total-volume progress was also seen by Ford (4.7%), Lexus surged to 4.5% (from just 1.1% a year ago), while Chevrolet is still lagging at 2.5% (compared to 3.1% a year ago and almost 5% at its record time of Q1 2023.) Porsche probably noted one of the highest decreases in EV share to just 3.8% (from 8.7% a year ago), but it might be temporary due to the upcoming launch of the heavily updated Taycan and all-new Macan.

All-Electric Car Share In Total New Sales In Q2 2024 - U.S.

* Excludes Tesla and other brands for which data was not available

** Hyundai sales without the Hyundai Kona Electric model

*** Mercedes-Benz (excluding vans)

