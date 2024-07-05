BMW reported 91,237 vehicle sales in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2024, 4% more than a year ago. Together with the Mini brand, which was down 22% at 5,898, the wider BMW Group sold 97,135 cars.

Meanwhile, BMW's all-electric car sales noticeably improved, almost beating the previous records and expanding its EV share to over 15%. In Q2, BMW's EV sales in the U.S. amounted to 14,081, 24% more than a year ago.

Get Fully Charged BMW EV sales are driven by the i4 In Q2, 50% of BMW's all-electric car sales happened to be the i4. The remaining half falls on the iX, i5 and i7 models. Also, during the first half of the year, the BMW i4's share of BMW's total EV sales amounted to 47%.

BMW's EV lineup includes four models: the i4, i5, i7, and iX. In the most recent sales report, the German manufacturer revealed individual sales results for each model for the first time. Previously, they were counted together with internal combustion engine equivalents (4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series).

As it turns out, the primary EV is the BMW i4, with 7,066 sales in Q2, representing over 50% of the total volume (14,081). The next two most popular models were the iX with 3,545 units and the all-new i5 with 2,541 units. The more exclusive BMW i7 noted 929 sales.

BMW BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

BMW i4: 7,066 (up 4%)

BMW i5: 2,541 (new)

BMW i7: 929 (up 100%)

BMW iX: 3,545 (down 14%)

Total: 14,081 (up 24%) and 15.4% share

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

BMW BEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

So far this year, BMW has sold nearly 25,000 electric cars in the U.S. That's over 14% of the total volume and one of the best results among established luxury carmakers.

BMW BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

BMW i4: 11,603 (up 8%)

BMW i5: 4,780 (new)

BMW i7: 1,920 (up 155%)

BMW iX: 6,490 (up 0.1%)

Total: 24,794 (up 38%) and 14.1% share

For reference, in 2023, the BMW brand sold over 45,000 fully electric vehicles in the U.S. (almost three times more than in 2022), which was 12.5% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid sales were not reported. BMW offers several PHEVs: X5 xDrive50e, BMW 330e, BMW 750e, and BMW XM. The new 550e will begin arriving in showrooms towards the end of this year.