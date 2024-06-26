*Update: A BMW spokesperson reached out to InsideEVs to dispel the rumor of a new 6 Series. We've updated the text after BMW issued this statement:

While as a matter of policy BMW does not comment on third-party speculation regarding future product development, given the attention recent stories have received, we feel it necessary to clarify that there are currently no plans to reintroduce the BMW 6 Series to the market for model year 2026, despite what is being widely reported in automotive media circles. Furthermore, BMW has made no official statement on the future of a successor to the BMW XM.

When BMW announced that it was launching a big and heavy plug-in hybrid SUV as its first dedicated M model since the mid-engined M1, the news got a lukewarm reception from fans of the brand, as did the XM when it was launched. A new report suggests BMW is dropping plans to launch a fully electric version of the XM, scrapping the model altogether and launching something much closer to its brand ethos.

According to a report by Automotive News, which quotes an unnamed supply chain insider, the electric XM codenamed G79 was expected to enter production at BMW’s US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2028.

Get Fully Charged The XM was met with mixed reactions The BMW XM was initially going to be called the X8, but the manufacturer decided to brand it a bespoke M model in the hopes that it would help sales. However, its loud styling and heavy curb weight prompted mixed reactions.

BMW will keep the XM plug-in hybrid in production until November 2028, and until then, it will probably receive a mid-lifecycle refresh to update its controversial design.

BMW will launch a new 4 Series coupe, which will most likely be built on the Neue Klasse platform, so it will only be available with electric power.

Not having several separate coupe models makes sense for BMW since these are fairly low-volume models. Mercedes-Benz did the same when it discontinued the C- and E-Class coupe models and replaced them with a single model, the CLE. However, Mercedes has no plans to make an electric version of the CLE because its platform doesn’t support it.