The BMW M5, historically one of the best-handling and thrilling sports sedans in the world, has officially gone down the plug-in hybrid route for its seventh generation. Sporting a burbling 4.4-liter V-8 under the hood, an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission and a 14.8-kilowatt-hour (usable) high-voltage battery, the 2025 BMW M5 boasts an impressive spec sheet and a price tag to match.

Coming to the United States later this year, the brand-new German uber-sedan promises an “unfiltered performance experience,” but we can’t help but notice that even with all the weight savings mentioned in the official press release–like a plastic oil pan, among other things–the 2025 M5 is still a whopping 1,000 pounds heavier than the previous generation.

Get Fully Charged 2025 BMW M5 specs Length: 200.6 inches

Width: 77.6 inches

Height: 59.4 inches

Wheelbase: 118.3 inches

Engine: V-8, 32 valves, 4.4 liters

Engine power: 577 hp @ 5,600-6,500 rpm

Engine torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1,800-5,400 rpm

Electric motor power: 194 hp

Electric motor torque: 207 lb-ft

Maximum system power: 717 hp @5,600-6,500 rpm

Maximum system torque: 738 lb-ft @ 1,800-5400 rpm

High-voltage battery: Lithium-ion with a nominal voltage of 347.5V, a usable capacity of 14.8 kWh and a maximum charging rate of 7.4 kW

Maximum electric range: 25 miles (BMW estimate)

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.4 seconds

Maximum speed: 155 mph (190 mph with the optional M Driver's Package)

Tipping the scales at a generous 5,390 pounds, the seventh-gen BMW M5 has a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. This makes it 117 hp more powerful and 185 lb-ft more torquey than its predecessor but despite this, the zero to 60 miles per hour time is 3.4 seconds, two-tenths of a second slower than the old one.

More powerful, faster versions of the PHEV M5 will almost certainly take to the streets in the coming years, but as it stands right now, it’s not looking too cool for sports sedan enthusiasts.

Combustion lovers might also be unimpressed with the power output of the V-8 unit sitting under the hood. Making 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque without assistance from the electric motor, the S68 lump is 23 hp down on power compared to its predecessor, while the torque figure is the same.

Moving on to more electrifying stuff, that 14.8-kWh battery pack bolted into the floor provides up to 25 miles of all-electric range and can be topped up using a Level 2 charger at a rate of up to 7.4 kW, according to BMW. It can also be charged while driving using the eControl driving mode. Meanwhile, the car defaults to the Hybrid mode every time you start it, giving access to the full system output. Switching to Comfort mode instructs the PHEV system to call on the electric motor more often, while the Electric mode switches off the V-8 completely, as long as there’s enough juice in the battery to propel the car.

Gallery: 2025 BMW M5

5 Photos

Two additional driving modes, Dynamic and Dynamic Plus, come as part of the optional M Drive Professional pack and are aimed at more hardcore driving. When activated, either of the two modes keeps both the combustion engine and electric motor engaged and preconditions the cooling system for track driving. Another optional extra, the M Driver's pack also ups the top speed from the standard 155 mph to 190 mph.

As with the previous generation, the new M5 has an all-wheel drive system called M xDrive that can become a rear-wheel drive setup at the flick of a switch for some tire-shredding fun. The new 2025 BMW M5 also comes with a double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear axle, as well as adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering as standard.

Braking is handled by the M Compound setup as standard, which includes 16.1-inch rotors and six-piston calipers at the front and 15.7-inch rotors and single-piston calipers at the rear. As an optional extra, customers can spec the car with the M Carbon ceramic brakes which are around 55 lbs lighter than the standard affair and come with gold calipers and larger 16.5-inch drilled discs at the front.

Compared to the standard 5 Series, the 2025 BMW M5 is 3 inches wider at the front and 1.9 inches at the rear thanks to the wider track and flared wheel arches that were designed specifically for the go-fast 5 Series.

Inside, the high-performance German sedan comes with a long list of standard equipment including a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, Sky Lounge panoramic roof, curved dual dashboard display, head-up display, eSIM connectivity and more.

The 2025 BMW M5 will start at $120,675 (including destination) in the United States. Production will begin in July at BMW’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany, with global deliveries slated for November.