Genesis car sales in the U.S. slightly decreased in the second quarter of 2024 to 17,044 units, down 2.4% year-over-year. However, Hyundai's luxury arm continued to increase its all-electric car sales in America, despite its global electric sales slowing down. 

In Q2, Genesis sold 2,249 EVs in the U.S., 39% more than a year ago. This is a new quarterly record, which also allowed Genesis to increase EVs to a record 13.2% of its total sales volume.

Genesis offers three all-electric models: the stand-alone, E-GMP-based GV60 and all-electric versions of G80 and GV70, named Electrified G80 and Electrified GV70, respectively.

The most interesting thing is that the locally produced Genesis Electrified GV70 noted a 204% sales increase to a record 1,460 units, becoming the top-selling EV model from Genesis.

Meanwhile, the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60 (a cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5) was down 7% year-over-year to 753, while the Genesis Electrified G80 was down 89% to just 36 units. We know that a new, upgraded version of the electric G80 is coming soon, so we should not expect any significant increase until then.

Genesis BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • Genesis Electrified G80: 36 (down 89%)
  • Genesis Electrified GV70: 1,460 (up 204%)
  • Genesis GV60: 753 (down 7%)
  • Total: 2,249 (up 39%) and 13.2% share

Genesis BEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

Genesis sold 3,241 all-electric cars in the U.S. during the first half of the year, 27% more than a year ago. EVs accounted for 10% of the brand's total volume.

Genesis BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • Genesis Electrified G80: 140 (down 80%)
  • Genesis Electrified GV70: 1,875 (up 256%)
  • Genesis GV60: 1,226 (down 7%)
  • Total: 3,241 (up 27%) and 10.2% share

For reference, in 2023, Genesis sold 6,403 EVs, up 303% year-over-year, accounting for 9.3% of the brand's overall sales.

We are eager to see whether the positive trend will continue in the second half of the year.

