Lucid Motors, the maker of the Air luxury electric sedan, is also in the business of making and selling electric motors to other companies. The American startup is the official supplier of front e-motors to Formula E teams, and Aston Martin recently shook hands with Lucid to get its hands on ready-made motors for its upcoming EVs.

Now, Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, will reportedly do the same, at least for its upcoming flagship electric convertible.

Get Fully Charged The EV puzzle Compared to a conventional gas-powered car that has thousands of moving parts, an electric vehicle is much simpler. There are just a few major components and most of them can be outsourced from other companies. Now, Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand, seems to be doing just that.

According to South Korea’s Sisa Journal (via Drive Tesla Canada), Genesis is in the final stages of negotiations to buy a batch of electric motors from Lucid Motors. Even though Hyundai is neck-deep in creating its own modular electric platforms and drive units, the source claims the timing doesn’t allow Genesis to fit its in-house developed motors in time for launch.

Officials from both Lucid and Genesis declined to comment on any potential future product news.

The Genesis X Convertible Concept pictured in the gallery below will become a series production model in 2026, presumably too early for Hyundai Motor Group to output its own motors at volume, so the company is going down the easier route of purchasing ready-made motors from Lucid.

Hyundai was approached by Sisa Journal about the deal, but the automaker refused to confirm or deny it. Meanwhile, the same source claims the two companies are also talking about which models would get the e-motors, suggesting that other Hyundai, Kia or Genesis EVs could be powered by Lucid.

The maker of the Air sedan isn’t at its first rodeo. Lucid is the official supplier of front e-motors for Formula E and last year it signed a deal with Aston Martin to sell its ready-made electric drive units.

Gallery: Genesis X Convertible Concept

15 Photos