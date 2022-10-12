Hyundai Motor Group has made some big announcements regarding its next-generation EV platforms and software technology during a global online forum called "Unlock the Software Age."

Starting off with the new EV platforms that will be introduced in 2025, the eM and eS, the Korean automaker said they will be created under its Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) system, a shared hardware and software platform for its vehicles.

The eM platform will underpin EVs across all segments, providing a 50 percent improvement in driving range on a single charge compared to current EVs. The architecture is also being developed to support Level 3 or higher autonomous driving technology and OTA software update features.

The eS platform will be developed as an EV "skateboard" exclusively for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), which is Kia's term for electric vehicles developed for and sold to companies, not private customers. These PBVs will include tailor-made vehicles for companies operating in the delivery, logistics, and car-hailing sectors.

The new EV platforms are evolving under Hyundai Motor Group's Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), which will facilitate the standardization and modularization of key EV components. For example, by standardizing the batteries and electric motors, which currently vary across each EV model, Hyundai will flexibly apply common components to each vehicle, thus efficiently expanding its lineup.

Furthermore, it will enable component sharing across different vehicle segments, leading to greater cost reductions and shorter vehicle development times. Hyundai's IMA will also significantly reduce the time required for all mass-production processes, including planning, design, and manufacturing.

All Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars to support OTA updates by 2025

The Korean automaker announced a new global strategy to transform all its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles—EVs and ICEs alike—to Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. According to Hyundai, this will give customers the freedom to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time.

The company shared plans to offer constantly evolving software technology throughout the vehicle's lifetime, which will ensure that all models, including those already in the hands of customers, remain up to date. More specifically, this will enable functions to be upgraded via Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates, including those relating to safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance.

Customers will be able to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time, without taking them to a service center. Hyundai initially introduced this service in 2021, and from 2023 will expand it across vehicle models in global market regions able to receive Connected Car Services (CCS).

The company estimates 20 million vehicles to be registered to its connected car service worldwide by 2025. Connected vehicles will create unprecedented possibilities and provide customers personalized services, such as software subscriptions. Hyundai has committed to spending 18 trillion won ($12.6 billion) through 2030 in software defined vehicles.

In addition, Hyundai Motor Group will also offer Feature on Demand (FoD) services starting in 2023, giving customers the ability to select and purchase functions and features that meet their needs. There's a lot more information in Hyundai's announcement, so make sure you watch the "Unlock the Software Age" presentation in the video above for all the details.