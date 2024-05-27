The entire family of 2024 Lucid Air versions is finally officially listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, which allows us to summarize the result.

The 2024 model year brought changes to the Lucid Air lineup. The new entry-level Pure RWD version replaced the all-wheel drive version. At the top, the tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire replaced the Grand Touring Performance, offering even quicker acceleration. In the middle are Lucid Air Touring and Lucid Air Grand Touring versions, with small changes to the driving range compared to the 2023 MY.

Get Fully Charged Lucid Air Specs Impresses The 2024 Lucid Air has impressive specs. Its entry-level Pure version is the most efficient one (4.1 miles/kWh EPA). The middle one, Lucid Air Grand Touring, has over 500 miles of range, while the top Sapphire is super quick, with 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds (including rollout).

The Lucid Air Pure RWD, equipped with an 88-kilowatt-hour battery, has an EPA Combined range of 419 miles (394 miles when equipped with optional 20-inch wheels). The previous AWD version was rated at 410 miles and 384 miles, respectively, indicating that the rear-wheel drive version is a bit more efficient.

The Lucid Air Touring, with a 92-kWh battery, is AWD-only. Its EPA range is 411 miles, although it noticeably decreases if one selects bigger wheels—382 miles with 20-inch wheels and 365 miles with 21-inch wheels (down 46 miles or 11.1%).

The Lucid Air Grand Touring has an even bigger battery, although its capacity is undisclosed (probably around 118-120 kWh). This enables it to achieve 516 miles in the default configuration (19-inch wheels). No other EV on the market has an EPA Combined range of over 500 miles. Also, in this case, the bigger wheels cut the range noticeably to 485 miles with 20-inch wheels and 450 miles with 21-inch wheels (down 66 miles or 12.8%).

The top-of-the-line, performance-oriented Lucid Air Sapphire has an EPA range of 427 miles (slightly higher than the entry-level Lucid Air Pure).

The Lucid Air Pure RWD with 19-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 137 MPGe or about 246 watt-hours per mile (4.1 miles/kWh).

Only the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range is better at 140 MPGe. However, the Lucid Air has a higher result in the Highway category (134 MPGe vs. 127 MPGe in the case of the Ioniq 6).

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD with 19-inch wheels consumes about 3% more energy—133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh. The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD with 19-inch wheels is also relatively close at 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi or 3.8 miles/kWh. Bigger wheels can cut the result to 3.4-3.5 miles/kWh.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is an electron guzzler among Lucid Air models. It gets only 105 MPGe, which is 321 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh.

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 419 miles (674 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 137 MPGe: 246 Wh/mi or 4.1 miles/kWh

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi or 4.2 miles/kWh

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi or 4.0 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 394 miles (634 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi or 4.0 miles/kWh

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi or 3.7 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 411 miles (661 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

135 MPGe: 250 Wh/mi or 4.0 miles/kWh

131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 382 miles (615 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi or 3.7 miles/kWh

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in

2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 365 miles (587 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 516 miles (830 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi or 3.8 miles/kWh

130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

128 MPGe: 263 Wh/mi or 3.8 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 485 miles (780 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 450 miles (724 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-in (F) 21-in (R) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 427 miles (687 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are slightly lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 10-15 miles lower, which isn't much. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in RWD 88 419 mi 4.5 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in RWD 88 394 mi 4.5 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in AWD 92 411 mi 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in AWD 92 382 mi 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in AWD 92 365 mi 3.4 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in AWD 516 mi 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in AWD 485 mi 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in AWD 450 mi 3.0 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-in (F) 21-in (R) AWD 118* 427 mi 1.89*

*Rough battery capacity; 0-60 mph acceleration below 1.9 seconds, according to the manufacturer.

2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring

Pricing

After the price cuts earlier this year, the Lucid Air starts at an MSRP of $69,900 (plus a $1,575 destination charge). The all-wheel drive Touring version costs $8,000 more, while the Grand Touring AWD with a noticeably bigger battery costs an additional $32,000 ($40,000 compared to the Pure). The Lucid Air Sapphire is a unique car with a price tag of a quarter million dollars.

None of the Lucid Air qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit as even the base version is too expensive to fit under the $55,000 price cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in $69,900 +$1,575 N/A $71,475 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in $71,650 +$1,575 N/A $73,225 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in $77,900 +$1,575 N/A $79,475 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in $79,650 +$1,575 N/A $81,225 2024 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in $81,400 +$1,575 N/A $82,975 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in $109,900 +$1,575 N/A $111,475 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in $109,900 +$1,575 N/A $111,475 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in $111,650 +$1,575 N/A $113,225 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-in (F) 21-in (R) $249,000 +$1,575 N/A $250,575