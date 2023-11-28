The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the most efficient and interesting all-electric sedans on the market in the United States. The 2024 model year is also slightly more affordable.

The car is available in three trim levels—SE, SEL, and Limited—each available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains. The primary battery pack option is 77.4 kilowatt-hours, although there is also the entry-level SE trim (RWD only) with a 53-kWh battery.

The prices of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 RWD with a 77.4-kWh battery pack start at an MSRP of $42,450 (SE), $45,250 (SEL), and $50,150 (Limited). In each case, the switch from a 168-kW single-motor powertrain to the dual-motor AWD (238 kW) costs $3,500 more. On top of that comes the $1,115 destination charge.

These prices are noticeably lower than in the 2023 model year—respectively by $3,050 (SE), $2,450 (SEL), and $2,450 (Limited)—which the manufacturer explains by production efficiencies and scale.

According to the previous report, the entry-level 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD with a 53-kWh battery will start at $37,500—a full $4,100 less than a year ago. However, as of today, this particular version is not listed on Hyundai's website, which indicates that it might arrive a little bit later. That's not a surprise, because in 2023, the entry-level version was highly limited and launched later than the primary 77.4-kWh versions too.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, like other imported EVs, is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although the incentive might be available through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD SR 18-inch $37,500** +$1,115 N/A $38,615 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-inch $42,450 +$1,115 N/A $43,565 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-inch $45,950 +$1,115 N/A $47,065 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-inch $45,250 +$1,115 N/A $46,365 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD LR 20-inch $48,750 +$1,115 N/A $49,865 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited LR RWD 20-inch $50,150 +$1,115 N/A $51,265 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited LR AWD 20-inch $53,650 +$1,115 N/A $54,765

* The $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing.

** The Standard Range version is not yet listed on Hyundai's website

In terms of the EPA Combined range, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers the same results as the 2023 model year version.

The best result of 361 miles belongs to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range (77.4 kWh). The switch to the AWD powertrain cuts the range to 316 miles.

The higher trim levels (SEL and Limited) have a lower range, despite the same battery and powertrain as the SE trim. We guess that the main reason is the 20-inch wheels (and wider tires—245/40R20), instead of 18-inch wheels and tires (225/55R18).

The base version with a 53-kWh battery has an EPA Combined range of 240 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD SR 18-inch RWD 53 240 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-inch RWD 77.4 361 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-inch AWD 77.4 316 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-inch RWD 77.4 305 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD LR 20-inch AWD 77.4 270 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD LR 20-inch RWD 77.4 305 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD LR 20-inch AWD 77.4 270 mi

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR with 18-inch wheels really stands out when it comes to the driving range:

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR is up to 140 MPGe or about 241 watt-hours per mile. In the city, it might be even better.

The entry-level version, with a smaller and lighter 53-kWh battery, is also quite efficient at 135 MPGe or about 250 Wh/mi.

On the other hand, the dual-motor versions and/or 20-inch wheels negatively affect efficiency (and range). In the case of the top-of-the-line version, it's just 103 MPGe or about 327 Wh/mi. That's almost 36% higher total energy consumption than in the case of the SE RWD LR version, according to the EPA.

Higher energy consumption is not only a higher energy bill, but also a lower range and then, a longer wait time to recharge the battery during long-distance travel.

Below, we attached the detailed results for each of the five main versions of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-inch

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 240 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 135 MPGe: 250 Wh/mi

151 MPGe: 223 Wh/mi

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-inch

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 361 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi

153 MPGe: 220 Wh/mi

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-inch

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 316 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi

130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL/Limited RWD LR 20-inch

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL/Limited RWD LR 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 305 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi

129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi

105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL/Limited AWD LR 20-inch

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL/Limited AWD LR 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 270 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

Speaking of charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is equipped with a 10.9-kilowatt on-board charger so the 77.4-kWh battery can be recharged in about seven hours.

DC fast charging, from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) should take just 18 minutes (at least in optimum conditions and when an 800 V high-power charger is available). The Hyundai Ioniq 6's batteries are nominally 480 volts (53 kWh) or 697 volts (77.4 kWh) and if a DC fast charger can't deliver such kind of voltage, then the charging speed might be significantly compromised.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also comes with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions on the Electrify America charging network.

There might be other interesting bonuses too. According to the Hyundai's website, purchase or lease of an Ioniq 6 is complemented with a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex EV home charging point and installation credit (in total worth of up to over $1,100).

During the first 10 months of 2023, Hyundai sold in the U.S. almost 10,000 Ioniq 6.