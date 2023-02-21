Hyundai has just announced the official prices and features of the Ioniq 6 model, which will enter the United States in Spring (most of the versions).

The South Korean manufacturer also confirmed the entry-level 53-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery option, which is expected to offer up to 240 miles (386 km) of range. This version will arrive a little bit later, in Summer 2023, and will be limited in terms of availability.

The main Hyundai Ioniq 6 offer is concentrated around the 77.4 kWh battery version, which will have up to 361 miles (581 km) of EPA combined range, as outlined in January.

Prices

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range (53 kWh) will start at an MSRP of $41,600 (+$1,115 of destination charge), which means that the bottom line is $42,715.

The high-capacity battery requires $3,900 more, as it starts from $45,500 (effectively $46,615 with the destination charge). Then, the switch to an all-wheel-drive system cost an additional $3,500.

The car, its specs and general offer, appear very interesting. However, the biggest hurdle for Hyundai is the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit (because cars are imported), which might undercut demand.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-inch $41,600 +$1,115 N/A $42,715 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range 18-inch $45,500 +$1,115 N/A $46,615 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range 18-inch $49,000 +$1,115 N/A $50,115 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD 20-inch $47,700 +$1,115 N/A $48,815 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD 20-inch $51,200 +$1,115 N/A $52,315 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD 20-inch $52,600 +$1,115 N/A $53,715 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD 20-inch $56,100 +$1,115 N/A $57,215

Basic specs

The entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range (53 kWh) is equipped with a 111-kilowatt (kW) electric motor, while the version with a 77.4 kWh battery has a peak output of 168 kW.

The system output of the all-wheel-drive version is up to 238 kW (there is a 165 kW rear motor and 74 kW front motor).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-inch RWD 53 240 mi

(386 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range 18-inch RWD 77.4 361 mi

(581 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range 18-inch AWD 77.4 316 mi

(508 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD 20-inch RWD 77.4 305 mi

(491 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 270 mi

(434 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD 20-inch RWD 77.4 305 mi

(491 km) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 270 mi

(434 km)

* We are still waiting for the official list of range ratings for all versions to be available on the EPA's website.

Features

Hyundai announced also a quite comprehensive package of standard equipment, including:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging (10-80 percent recharge in just 18 minutes at ultra-fast charging station in optimum conditions)

Battery pre-heater, charge prep [there is a heat pump]

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Power flush door handles

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tires

Column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lights

Dual-color ambient lighting

12.3" LCD cluster display

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wired)

Front USB (Type-A) input/charging

Center console mounted dual USB charging (Type-C)

Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Bluelink Connected Car Services included standard with Bluelink+ package

Over-the-Air update capability

The powertrain has a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, similar to the main traction battery, which is covered by Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile Hybrid/Electric Battery & Hybrid System Components Warranty.

All details about this new model can be found in the pdf file attached below: