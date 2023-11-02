Hyundai Motor America reported 60,805 vehicle sales in the United States in October, which is the best October ever, although just 0.3 percent better than a year ago. The year-to-date sales result for Hyundai is 655,952 units (up 11 percent year-over-year).

The most important thing for us is the all-electric car sales, which increase quite quickly. Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars – Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 – amounted to 2,979 and 1,239 respectively for a total of 4,218. That's a 167 percent increase year-over-year.

The share of E-GMP BEVs out of Hyundai's total volume improved to 6.9 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in October 2022.

On top of that comes sales of Hyundai Kona Electric (for which numbers are not available because it's counted together with the internal combustion engine Kona) and a few plug-in hybrid models (Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV) as well as the hydrogen fuel cell Nexo model.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 2,979 (up 89%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,239 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 4,218 (up 167%) and 6.9% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the US – October 2023

So far this year, more than 37,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the US (up 89 percent year-over-year), although the Ioniq 6 was not available a year ago.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 28,285 (up 41%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 9,557 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 37,842 (up 89%) and 5.8% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, representing about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model – Hyundai Nexo – noted 23 units sold last month (down 23 percent year-over-year). So far this year, 196 have been delivered, which is 48 percent less than a year ago.