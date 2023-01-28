The Genesis X Convertible wowed the crowds at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year as the third and final concept in a series of upscale electric GTs envisioned by Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand.

These concepts are said to preview the marque's design language in the electric era – Genesis plans to launch only EVs from 2025 – and not only that. As it turns out, a luxury electric coupe inspired by the Genesis X will eventually be produced, Automotive News reports.

Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council and owner of Genesis of Cherry Hill in Marlton, New Jersey, told the publication that Luc Donckerwolke, the brand's chief creative officer, said at the Genesis annual meeting that the X Convertible concept will make it to production.

"When he said that at the dealer meeting — to say it in front of a couple of hundred Genesis dealers — that's a pretty good sign," Lanzavecchia said.

He added that Genesis dealers would like the brand to offer a performance GT coupe, which was rumored even before Donckerwolke told dealers about the plans.

"I don't know if it's going to be over $200,000 or $300,000, but I guarantee we're going see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms," Lanzavecchia said.

That's because the Genesis X would be a "true halo flagship" for the brand. And while sales volumes might be very limited given the price, he said that putting it into production would signal the fact Genesis is a full real luxury brand.

The X Convertible that debuted in Los Angeles in November 2022 was the third in a series of Genesis electric coupe concepts. A follow-up to the Genesis X Concept two-door grand tourer and Genesis X Speedium Coupe, the X Convertible dons a new version of the brand's crest grille.

The new grille is a blueprint for the front-end designs of future Genesis electric vehicles, a spokesperson for the brand said. At the unveiling of the Genesis X Convertible concept in Los Angeles, Donckerwolke told journalists the design team is pushing hard for a production vehicle based on them.