A new all-electric premium model is entering the North American market - meet the Genesis Electrified GV70.

As the name indicates, it's an electrified version of the Genesis GV70 model. The South Korean manufacturer recently held a special media event in Los Angeles to present the Electrified GV70, ahead of the public premiere at the LA Auto Show (November 18-27).

Together with the GV60 and the Electrified G80, Genesis will offer three battery-electric models.

The Electrified GV70 will be the first Genesis model to be built in the United States and the first-ever Genesis production to take place outside of South Korea.

Production at the Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility is expected to start in December 2022. This suggests that customer deliveries will start in early 2023.

Production and sales of the Genesis Electrified GV70 in South Korea already started (nearly 3,000 units were produced so far).

Genesis does not reveal any details yet so we don't know the price or specs, although the brand promises "a spacious interior and refined performance with a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles."

The model is not based on the E-GMP platform, but it might utilize some of the components of this dedicated platform. The South Korean version is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery (the same capacity as in the Genesis GV60 or Hyundai Ioniq 5) and is expected to go about 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge.

Genesis Electrified GV70 specs (South Korea/Europe):

over 500 km (311 miles) according to China’s CLTC cycle

about 400 km (249 miles) based on the Korean EV certification system

77.4 kWh battery

0 to 100km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds (Boost Mode)

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 320 kW (160 kW front and 160 kW rear) and 700 Nm (350 Nm front and 350 Nm rear)

360 kW in Boost Mode

fast charging: 10-80% in 18 minutes (at 800 V, high-power charger)

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 4,715 mm

Overall Width: 1,910 mm

Overall Height: 1,630 mm

Wheel base: 2,875 mm

Heat pump system

Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability up to 3.6 kW

