Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in September amounted to 355,040 units, which is 24% more than a year ago. During the first nine months of the year, the company sold 2,895,128 vehicles (down 1.2%).

The South Korean manufacturer is now not only quickly rebounding its overall sales, but also is taking plug-in car sales to new monthly records.

Last month, the combined wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars amounted to *22,733 (up 37% year-over-year). We estimate that it's a new record and also over 6% of the company's total wholesale volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), Indonesia (Ioniq 5), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

Especially nice to see is that all-electric car sales reached a new monthly record of 18,842 (up 55% year-over-year), over 1,000 more than the previous record from May.

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 18,842 (up 55%)

PHEVs: 3,891 (down 11%)

Total plug-ins: 22,733 (up 37%)

FCVs: 1,098 (up 17%)

Hyundai brand

The Hyundai brand, which is responsible for the majority of the company's sales, noted last month a noticeable increase in plug-in electric car sales.

The wholesale shipments increased by 27% year-over-year to 20,811 (new record), including almost 17,000 all-electric cars (new record). Plug-in hybrids were down by 11%, while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (counted separately) were up by 17%.

Hyundai wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 16,920 (up 41%)

PHEVs: 3,891 (down 11%)

Total plug-ins: 20,811 (up 27%)

FCVs: 1,098 (up 17%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2022

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale shipments amounted to over 153,000.

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 117,671 (up 46%)

PHEVs: 35,396 (up 18%)

Total plug-ins: 153,067 (up 38%)

FCVs: 7,746 (up 6%)

Model results

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains the top model in Hyundai's EV lineup with a rather stable output. So far this year, the company already produced more than 70,000 units, while cumulatively it's over 136,000.

The most important thing is however that the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is now quickly ramping up and, in September, noted more than 2,600 units sold - all in South Korea.

Model results (wholesale shipments) last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — Hyundai NEXO — noted 1,098 units (7,746 YTD).

Genesis brand

In the case of Genesis, the brand's wholesale shipments of all-electric cars (GV60, GV70 EV and G80 EV) amounted to 1,922, which brings the year-to-date number to over 13,900.

The E-GMP-based Genesis GV60 BEV returned above 1,000 units a month and noted 1,139 last month, including over 800 for export (new record).

The company noted also 426 G80 EV (3,158 YTD) and 357 GV70 EV (2,765 YTD).