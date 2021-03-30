Genesis was created five years ago by Hyundai as a separate luxury brand, and it’s still got a long way before it creates an image to match that of its German and Japanese rivals. It’s done a great job with the design of its standalone models so far, but the newly revealed X concept coupe makes us really eager to see what it has in store next.

The Genesis Concept X is a bold yet elegant coupe that the manufacturer says embodies the spirit of California (the Genesis Motor America headquarters is located in Fountain Valley, California, so that’s why this is an important point), but at the same time it still stays true to its Korean roots.

We don’t exactly know what that means, yet we are very pleased with the result. As a design exercise, this Genesis coupe study looks more like a grand tourer (there’s even a bit of muscle car in there too) than the Essentia two-door or the pint-sized Mint. Genesis wants to use this new study as a corner stone for the design of its next models, but as of right now, it has not announced any possibility of it reaching production.

According to SangYup Lee, Head of Genesis’ Global Design,

The Genesis X Concept can be described as the ultimate vision of Athletic Elegance, the inherent design language of Genesis. The signature Two Lines theme and sustainable luxury will be blueprints for the futuristic designs and state-of-the-art technologies that Genesis seeks to adopt in its future models.

Most of the press release, in fact, focuses on design, talking at length about its low silhouette or the two lines that the brand wants to establish as an essential part of its visual identity - Genesis wants you to associate this design feature (the two illuminated lines running down the sides) with its products, in a similar way you associate the twin kidney grille with BMW.

The X features a stunning clamshell hood, bold and sharp rear haunches and about the lowest stance we’ve ever seen on a vehicle that blurs the lines between concept and production car. And the lines are further blurred when you check out the X’s interior: it is minimalist and it somehow feels like it was designed by an Italian, with its choice of swooping shapes and both brown and black leather.

Most controls are focused on and around the two-prong steering wheel that not only has illuminated controls, but also an illuminated center section that proudly shows the winged Genesis logo. It must be said there is a definite whiff of old school about this vehicle’s design, both inside and out, but since a main part of its inspiration is California (the place where some of the best classic cars in the world are located), we can definitely see why and appreciate it.

Another plus point is that Genesis didn’t go all out and make the X look too futuristic. Quite the contrary, actually, and what has resulting retro-futuristic creation look out of place in the Cyberpunk 2077 game (with some minor modifications, of course).

Genesis has been improving and expanding at a remarkable rate ever since it became its own separate entity, and with its promised blend of very well done design and a strong focus on electric powertrains, we’re very eager to see what they have in store next. No word on what powers this concept, its battery capacity or range; all we know is it's electric, in spite of what that big open grille up front might have you believe.