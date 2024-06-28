In the realm of electric sedans, you may not think of the Genesis Electrified G80 all that much. It's hardly a big-volume, mainstream car for Genesis or even the Hyundai Motor Group as a whole. But with some upgrades for 2026, the battery-powered G80 may be more worth your attention than ever.

Revealed at this year’s Busan International Mobility Show (BIMOS) in South Korea, the updated sedan has a longer wheelbase, a bigger battery pack and more niceties inside and out.

Get Fully Charged Electric G80 follows in the combustion version's footsteps The gas-powered Genesis G80 got a mid-cycle refresh last year, and now it's time for the battery-powered model to get many of the same updates.

Expected to arrive in the United States later this year as a 2026 model, the new Electrified G80 will likely boast an improved range rating compared to the current EPA estimate of 282 miles on a full charge.

Let’s start with the technical stuff. The redesigned Electrified G80 has a 5.1-inch longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model (123.6 in versus 118.5 in), which allowed Genesis to stuff a slightly larger lithium-ion battery pack into the floor–95.4 kilowatt-hours versus the old 87.2 kilowatt-hours unit.

As a result, the range rating in its home market went up from 265 miles to 295 miles on a full charge, an 11% improvement. The range rating (or any other specifics, for that matter) isn’t yet available for the U.S. market, but applying the same 11% increase would result in a theoretical EPA range of 313 miles. Take that with a grain of salt, though, at least until Genesis brings the updated sedan stateside.

Even though the Korean automaker said the wheelbase was increased, it didn’t mention anything about the length of the car. The outgoing model is 197 inches long, so logic dictates the updated model would measure 202.1 inches long, but we’ll know more when the EV officially comes to the States.

The same extended wheelbase that made more room for a bigger battery pack is responsible for some extra legroom for the rear passengers, who can now benefit from plush VIP reclining seats with leg rests and a memory feature. Meanwhile, the new EasyClose system allows them to close the doors with a push of a button–just like in a Rolls-Royce.

Up front, the old 14.5-inch center infotainment screen is gone, and in its place, there’s a new, 27-inch OLED display that combines the gauge cluster and infotainment under a single piece of glass.

Gallery: Genesis Electrified G80 Facelift

8 Photos

Outside, the company’s so-called G-Matrix Crest Grille has been slightly redesigned, the headlights now feature something called Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology and there are new chrome details all around the zero-emissions sedan. Dish-style 19-inch wheels are offered as standard and the front bumper has also been slightly tweaked, design-wise.

The facelifted Genesis Electrified G80 will go on sale in South Korea in August, with Europe, the United States and other global markets soon to follow. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect the 2026 Electrified G80 to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model which starts at $75,625 (including destination).