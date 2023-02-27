The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is the next all-electric car model that we'll take a closer look at.

The South Korean luxury sedan is available in only one version, with an 87.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and 272 kW dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain.

The Genesis Electrified G80's EPA combined range is 282 miles (454 km), so really not bad, especially since there is a fast charging capability from 10-80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 22 minutes.

It will be very interesting how well the electric G80 will sell in the United States. Recently, we discovered that 33 retail sales were noted in January.

In terms of energy efficiency, the Genesis Electrified G80 is rated at 97 MPGe, which is about 347 watt-hours per mile (Wh/mi), including charging losses.

That's probably an "ok" result, considering that the Genesis Electrified G80 is a kind of electric conversion of a conventional model. For reference, the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch would be at 379 Wh/mile, according to the EPA.

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 282 miles (454 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

Prices

In terms of prices, we are talking about roughly $81,000 without any options (including the destination charge).

There is no $7,500 federal tax credit, because the Genesis Electrified G80 is not locally produced (but imported from South Korea), and the price exceeds the $55,000 cap for cars.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch $79,825 +$1,095 N/A $80,920

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch AWD 87.2 282 mi

(454 km)

