The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is the next all-electric car model that we'll take a closer look at.
The South Korean luxury sedan is available in only one version, with an 87.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and 272 kW dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain.
The Genesis Electrified G80's EPA combined range is 282 miles (454 km), so really not bad, especially since there is a fast charging capability from 10-80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 22 minutes.
It will be very interesting how well the electric G80 will sell in the United States. Recently, we discovered that 33 retail sales were noted in January.
In terms of energy efficiency, the Genesis Electrified G80 is rated at 97 MPGe, which is about 347 watt-hours per mile (Wh/mi), including charging losses.
That's probably an "ok" result, considering that the Genesis Electrified G80 is a kind of electric conversion of a conventional model. For reference, the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch would be at 379 Wh/mile, according to the EPA.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch
|2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|282 miles (454 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)
Prices
In terms of prices, we are talking about roughly $81,000 without any options (including the destination charge).
There is no $7,500 federal tax credit, because the Genesis Electrified G80 is not locally produced (but imported from South Korea), and the price exceeds the $55,000 cap for cars.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch
|$79,825
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$80,920
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|87.2
|282 mi
(454 km)
Gallery: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Genesis Electrified G80 specs:
- EPA combined range: 282 miles (454 km)
NEDC: over 311 miles (500 km)
about 265 miles (427 km) based on the Korean EV certification system
efficiency is 4.3 km/kWh when equipped with 19-inch wheel
- 87.2 kWh battery
- 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.9 seconds
(based on results from Genesis R&D Center testing in sport mode)
- dual motor all-wheel drive (with DAS)
"Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can also connect or disconnect motor and drive shaft based on different driving conditions, enabling the vehicle to switch between RWD and AWD to reduce unnecessary power loss and increase efficiency"
- system output: 272 kW (136 kW front and 136 kW rear) and 500 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque
- charging at 240 V and 48 Amps: in less than eight hours
- fast charging: 10-80% in 22 minutes (at 800 V, high-power charger) at up to 187 kW
- Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability up to 3.6 kW