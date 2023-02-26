The all-new Genesis Electrified G80 has recently appeared in sales statistics for the United States, reported by the broader Hyundai Motor Company.

According to the data, some 33 Genesis Electrified G80s were sold (retail sales) in January, compared to 226 internal-combustion engine G80s sold during the month. Let's recall that the South Korean luxury sedan is offered by select retailers in 12 states (actually in 13).

Besides the Electrified G80, Genesis sold also 129 Genesis GV60 (E-GMP-based cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6), which gives us a total of 162 units.

Genesis BEV sales in the US - January 2023

The volume is not particularly high yet, but compared to the total volume of some 3,900 units, it's more than four percent.

For reference, in January, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales amounted to 1,548, while the Kia EV6 noted 1,110 units. In 2022, Genesis sold 1,590 GV60 in the US.

For the Genesis brand, things might significantly improve once the all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70 enters the US market. The third all-electric Genesis was recently introduced at the LA Auto Show and is locally produced (in Montgomery, Alabama).

Considering that the internal combustion engine version is one of the most popular models in the lineup (1,401 sold units in January), Genesis is expected to expand its electric car sales noticeably.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is priced at $65,850 so it will also be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That's an important factor.

The car is equipped with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, just like the Genesis GV60, compared to an 87.2-kWh battery in the Genesis Electrified G80. The electric G80 and GV70 utilize some parts from the E-GMP platform but are not E-GMP based, like the Genesis GV60.

In the long term, Genesis will become a zero-emission brand, with only electric cars in its lineup. According to the plan, we should expect a 100% all-electric lineup by 2030.

The other two Hyundai Motor Group's brands (Hyundai and Kia) probably will need more time, especially in markets with a low EV adoption rate.