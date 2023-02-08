Genesis Motor North America recently announced that it will now sell EVs in 13 US states. Beginning this week, both the Electrified G80 luxury sedan and GV60 luxury crossover EV will become more readily available on our shores, so long as Genesis can keep up with demand.

As we've watched EV adoption pick up over the years, one primary roadblock has been a lack of availability. This is not just to say that electric car makers can't make enough cars and SUVs to meet the demand, but that certain models are only sold in some areas.

You may be surprised to learn that some of today's EVs in the US are still only available in limited volume in California. Still, others are only sold in a small number of states, and they're usually CARB states, which are those that follow California's Clear Air rules.

Gallery: 2023 Genesis GV60: First Drive Review

12 Photos

At any rate, as time goes on, various automakers are beginning to make their EVs more readily available, and many are now sold nationwide. Genesis started selling electric cars in the States in only limited numbers and select areas, following suit with its parent company Hyundai, as well as partner Kia. Hyundai and Kia have both recently brought new EVs to market, and both South Korean companies are expanding their EV sales footprint.

Genesis customers in Colorado can now buy the GV60 SUV and Electrified G80. Claudia Marquez, CEO of Genesis Motor North America announced, via Electrek:

"We are pleased to offer our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles to even more American consumers. Customers have been waiting patiently to get into GV60 and the Electrified G80, and we are pleased to expand the availability of these models to Colorado."

A total of 13 US states have dealers that now sell Genesis' EVs, but this doesn't mean both models are available in all the states. Instead, the luxury brand sells the Electrified G80 in all 13 states and the GV60 in just nine.

Gallery: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review

22 Photos

If you're in the market for a Genesis Electrified G80, you can check availability in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Meanwhile, the GV60 is sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington. However, this doesn't necessarily mean it will be readily available. Check the automaker's official website for more details and availability.