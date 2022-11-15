Genesis announced the expansion of Electrified G80 availability to four more states (Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Virginia), which brings the total to 12 (together with Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington). However, we must note that the Electrified G80 is offered only by select retailers.

The South Korean brand (part of the Hyundai Motor Group) has the ambition to go all-electric by 2030. This year, the company launched its first three BEVs - Genesis GV60, Genesis Electrified G80 and Genesis Electrified GV70. The first one is E-GMP-based, while the other two utilize E-GMP components.

The Genesis Electrified G80 is an executive sedan, available "in a single fully appointed configuration," which starts at an MSRP of $79,825. Besides the all-electric powertrain, it also has a lot of exclusive features that the gas-powered G80 does not have.

"The signature crest grille has evolved with a unique G-Matrix pattern incorporating an integrated charging port. Additional new features of the Electrified G80 include exclusive 19” wheels and a unique rear bumper execution. The interior continues a more sustainable eco-friendly leather and fabric along with available forged wood trim throughout the cabin Electrified G80 brings a new exterior color option to the Genesis palette in Matira Blue and a new interior color with Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White."

On top of that, the Genesis Electrified G80 comes with three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America locations. Fast charging is, by the way, a strength of the car, as it can recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 22 minutes (at least, using a high-power, 800 V charger).

It will be very interesting to see the sales level for the Genesis Electrified G80, although it might not be an easy ride considering the current competition in the premium segment and the fact that the electric G80 is imported from South Korea (so no federal tax credit eligibility).

Gallery: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80

67 Photos

Genesis Electrified G80 specs: