Genesis has announced US pricing for the 2023 Electrified GV70, the brand's third EV and first model to be assembled in the United States.

Produced at parent company Hyundai Motor Group's Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility, the Electrified GV70 is also the first Genesis model ever to be assembled outside of South Korea.

US pricing starts at $65,850 (excluding destination charges) for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD, which features a dual motor electric powertrain with a total of 320 kilowatts (429 horsepower) and 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet) of torque – split evenly between the two axles.

The electric motors are powered by a 77.4-kWh battery pack (the same capacity as in the Genesis GV60 or Hyundai Ioniq 5). The EPA-estimated range rating hasn't been announced yet, but it should be around 300 miles. Unlike the GV60 which is based on the E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the Electrified GV70 uses an adapted version of the M3 ICE architecture.

The base Advanced trim level is well-equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15.4-inch navigation system, panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated front seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, and more.

It also comes with the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems, including Highway Driving Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Surround View Monitor, and more.

Customers who want more can opt for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD, which starts at $72,650 (excluding destination). Genesis did not announce the destination charge for the Electrified GV70, but for the ICE-powered GV70 it's $1,125.

For the extra dough, it adds Nappa leather seating surfaces, a leatherette wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, a 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, active noise control – road, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, and manual rear door shades.

"The Electrified G70 represents two important milestones as we continue on our journey toward full electrification by 2030. We are pleased to not only be growing our electric product portfolio, but also to be assembling Genesis products right here in America for the very first time." Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America

Genesis has committed to launch only all-electric new models starting in 2025, with its entire vehicle lineup to be electric by 2030. The luxury brand is also working to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2035.