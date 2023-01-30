Genesis, Hyundai's premium brand, continues customer deliveries of the all-electric Genesis GV60 in the United States, where it first arrived in May.

According to the company's data, Genesis GV60 retail sales in December amounted to 177 and it seems that the monthly volume remains stable at up to around 200 units in the last four months.

That's not much compared to 1,720 Hyundai Ioniq 5 or 1,107 Kia EV6, but it's a premium brand, so no one expects an equal result. In total, the E-GMP-based trio noted 3,004 units in December.

Genesis GV60 sales in the US - December 2022

If we take a look at the Q4 results of the Genesis GV60 (550), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (4,490) and Kia EV6 (2,934), then the total for the E-GMP is 7,974. Cumulatively, 1,590 Genesis GV60 were sold in the US.

The total E-GMP-based sales in the US stand at 45,070 (1,590 Genesis GV60, 22,982 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and 20,498 Kia EV6).

In the US, the GV60 is available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and an EPA range of 248 miles (399 km). Initially, it was starting at an MSRP of $58,890 (plus $1,090 DST), but now the 2023 model year version starts at $59,290 (plus $1,125 DST). However, in Europe, there is also a rear-wheel drive version.

Most recently, the company introduced also the Performance version with a higher power output (320 kilowatts, instead of 234 kW) and only a slightly lower range EPA range rating - 235 miles (378 km). It starts at $68,290 (plus $1,125 DST).

Currently, production of the Genesis GV60 for global markets runs usually at roughly 1,000 units per month. Most of that is exported to Europe and North America.

We are not really sure what will be the future of the Genesis GV60 and the E-GMP trio (imported from South Korea) due to the potential lack of eligibility for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. A mid-term answer for that might be local production of new BEVs in the US.

Genesis prepares two other all-electric models (both are already in production in South Korea), but they are not based on the E-GMP platform: the Electrified G80, equipped with an 87.2 kWh battery, and the Electrified GV70 SUV, equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery. The Electrified GV70 for the US will be produced in the US (in Montgomery, Alabama).